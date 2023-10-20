Liverpool return to Premier League action with the Merseyside derby this weekend and Jurgen Klopp has a number of fitness issues to contend with as he selects his side.

The Reds will face Everton for the 243rd time in the weekend’s early kick-off in a long-awaited fixture after the international break.

Fresh injury problems during that break have made life more difficult for the manager, but it does present an opportunity for others to step up and take their chances.

Here is a look at how Liverpool could line up for the big one.

Team news

This is what the boss told us as he previewed the derby:

Andy Robertson is “out for a while” with a dislocated shoulder

Cody Gakpo has trained once with the squad, leaving his availability uncertain

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain “out”

Ben Doak has picked up a “muscle” issue and isn’t in contention

Liverpool’s XI vs. Everton

While the manager does have some fresh concerns following the break, the last fortnight has given the opportunity for others to have a well-earned rest.

Ryan Gravenberch didn’t meet up with the Netherlands U21 side as a “signal” from manager Michael Reiziger after the midfielder’s decision to withdraw from the previous squad.

The fitness options up front may also offer Diogo Jota the opportunity to lead the line from the start for what would be the fourth time in the league this season.

This is how it might look for the Reds:

Gravenberch to make his first Premier League start

Jota to replace Darwin Nunez in the front three that started at Brighton

Kostas Tsimikas to replace the injured Robertson at left-back

If that is the case, here is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Klopp has a number of other options at his disposal should he wish to stray from what we believe to be the most likely team selection on Saturday.

If Darwin Nunez is in any way fit enough to feature then the manager will almost certainly be tempted to select him from the start given his form heading into the break.

While Gravenberch has done plenty to work his way into Klopp’s plans, Harvey Elliott will feel he has also done enough to keep his place in the middle of the park having made his first league start of the campaign at Brighton.

Joe Gomez is another player who will be knocking at the boss’ office door in search of the minutes set to be vacated by Robertson’s injury and could present an option at left-back.

This is how an alternative Liverpool XI could look:

Elliott to join Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield

Gomez to take Robertson’s place and start at left-back

Nunez to lead the line alongside Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Liverpool went into the international break with a bitter taste after dropping five points on the road at Tottenham and Brighton but have the perfect opportunity to put things right on Saturday.

Recent injuries and the rotated ‘midweek’ side have demonstrated just how much depth there is to this squad and the coming weeks will be a further opportunity for that to be put to good use.

The Reds have won six of their last seven home games against Everton and will be confident of extending that impressive run against their rivals from across Stanley Park this weekend.

Up the Reds!