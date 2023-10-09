Injury prevented James Milner from facing Liverpool with his new team, Brighton, but there was still time for a touching moment at the Amex.

Having played for eight clubs across his long career, Milner had his most impactful spell at Liverpool, playing 332 games across eight seasons on Merseyside.

With the hearts of Liverpool fans won, he left for Brighton in the summer and could have faced the Reds on Sunday.

However, injury prevented an on-field reunion, with the midfielder currently suffering from a muscle problem.

Thankfully, there was still time for a touching moment between Milner and some of his former team-mates as he greeted them in the tunnel at the AMEX.

Virgil van Dijk and Milner, who shared five years together at Liverpool, could be seen embracing before the 2-2 draw.

With Milner and Jordan Henderson leaving in the summer, the midfielders’ positions as vice-captain and captain were replaced.

Van Dijk took the role of skipper while Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the vice-captaincy.

Since moving to Brighton in the summer, Milner has started four games but has missed five matches through injury.

Another former Red, Adam Lallana, is also a part of the Brighton setup. He was an unused substitute for Sunday’s draw.

Lallana has a good record against Liverpool since leaving for the south coast in 2020. In his six appearances against the Reds following his departure, he has lost just once.

Liverpool are now without a win in four matches against the Seagulls and are next scheduled to play them at the end of March.