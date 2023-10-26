Liverpool’s fixtures for the festive season have now been confirmed, with the home match against Newcastle scheduled for New Year’s Day.

That game against Eddie Howe’s side will take place at 8pm at Anfield, and conclude a run of a trio of very high profile home games.

Liverpool’s festive fixtures kick off at home to Man United – which will be played on Sunday, 17 December at 4.30pm.

The Reds then host Arsenal on Saturday, 23 December at 5.30pm, with Sky Sports to broadcast the fixture in the UK.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side make the short trip to Lancashire to face Burnley on Boxing Day, with kick-off at 5.30pm on Prime.

And, unusually for the Christmas fixtures, there is then almost a week until the visit of Newcastle, which is the only Premier League match to take place on New Year’s Day.

Thankfully, six of Liverpool’s seven league fixtures over the festive period will be shown live on UK television, on either Sky Sports, TNT Sports or Prime.

Earlier in December, three more Premier League fixtures are now confirmed, with the home match against Fulham (Sunday, 3 December, 2pm), trip to Sheffield United (Wednesday, 6 December, 7.30pm) plus the visit to Crystal Palace (Saturday, 9 December, 12.30pm).

The trip to Bournemouth has also been confirmed for Sunday, January 21 at 4.30pm.