Liverpool couldn’t hit top gear in their 2-2 draw at Brighton on Sunday, but the majority of supporters were in the camp of it being two points thrown away.

The Reds faced a real banana skin at the Amex Stadium, coming up against one of the most-lauded teams in the Premier League currently.

Simon Adingra capitalised on some poor Liverpool play to fire home from distance, but against the run of the play, Mohamed Salah equalised in slick fashion.

The Egyptian King then buried a penalty shortly before half-time, as the game turned on its head despite a shaky performance from the visitors.

Lewis Dunk completed the scoring with time ticking away, but in truth, Jurgen Klopp‘s men were never worthy of all three points.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans assessed the draw on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Some were frustrated at two points being dropped…

A point not a terrible result but disappointing to drop two to a set play goal from a team who don’t score many of them. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 8, 2023

Poor performance indispersed with a couple of moments of quality that led to our two goals. Very lethargic in buildup and de Zerbi's tactics caused all manner of issues. We didn't deserve to win this. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 8, 2023

Extremely deflating, that. 1 point from two games and it feels like all the momentum from the start of the season has ebbed away. Such a kick in the teeth. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) October 8, 2023

I think how you feel about that result depends on where you think #LFC are at. If your focus is top four, then it's broadly fine. If you're hoping for a title charge, then aspects of the performance + more dropped points are worrying. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) October 8, 2023

“No imagination at all. Playing like they’d had Sunday roast before the game.” – Jay Sangha on Facebook

“This is a top 4 team. Not a title contender. Not good enough defensively for that.” – Red_Arrows in the This Is Anfield comments

1 point from Spurs and Brighton just isn't good enough if you want to go for a title against City. I think this is going to be a consolidation season for us, get back into the CL, go for a couple of the trophies, and then build moving into next season. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 8, 2023

A reminder for anyone calling that a "good point." https://t.co/HI4Knog0Kp — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) October 8, 2023

We needed those three points today, especially with Arsenal & Man City playing each other, not good enough & just a weird tempo/energy from the squad at the moment, hoping the break will bring them back to life. — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) October 8, 2023

Draw is probably a fair result but extremely frustrating we didn't see that out, Gross should have been sent off, also Gravenberch missing that opportunity. Didn't have as many options off the bench this time but felt Klopp made the wrong changes — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) October 8, 2023

Still lacking a 6. Mac shouldn't be played there, we were found wanting so many times – 4 big chances conceded (we only created 3 ourselves). Both sides will be kicking themselves that they didn't finish a big chance to take the game. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) October 8, 2023

Others attempted a more positive view of the result…

On the back of the result last week it was important to at least get a point there. This Liverpool team is still very early in its development. Nobody should be doing the ‘one-eye on City’ thing or expect to be at this stage. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) October 8, 2023

A point absolutely fair, and a draw absolutely fine. Liverpool far from their best, but up against a very good team. Sometimes you have to pretend City exist (not easy) and that draws like that are perfectly adequate. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 8, 2023

That's a creditable result for Liverpool. To be where they are in the table, after the glut of big away games, is a solid start. They weren't great today, but they probably feel that – with any kind of officiating competence in their games – they'd be undefeated — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 8, 2023

Brighton remain a really good side, asking all sorts of questions of you for the entire 90 mins. Gross should have been sent off, the officials failed to apply the law once again. LFC likely win that game if Gravenberch scores to make it 3-1. Pedro should have won it late on. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 8, 2023

Liverpool are the first away team to have more possession and more xG against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton in a Premier League game at the Amex Stadium. Thought we played well there. Frustrating to concede two poor goals. — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) October 8, 2023