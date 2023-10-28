The club have welcomed two guests through the doors this week and we will be impressed if you’ve managed to guess both of them!

The AXA Training Centre has been Liverpool’s home since the move from Melwood back in 2020 and often sees ex-players and staff members pay a visit to the facility.

Liverpool Women are now the occupiers of the men’s team’s former base, having moved to West Derby from their previous location at Tranmere on the Wirral earlier this year.

One face fans may remember came to Kirkby on Friday, with former goalkeeper Adam Bogdan sharing an image with fellow countryman Dominik Szoboszlai on Instagram after dropping in.

Bogdan made just six senior appearances for the Reds, all of which came in the 2015/16 season before a series of loan moves preceded his eventual exit in 2019.

Szoboszlai became the fourth Hungarian player in Liverpool’s history after his £60 million move from Leipzig was confirmed back in July, with Istvan Kozma and Peter Gulacsi making up the rest of that total.

Bogdan is now a free agent, with his spell at champions of Hungary Ferencvaros having come to an end earlier this year.

The other guest was slightly more peculiar, with former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton also popping in earlier this week.

Barton made 269 appearances in England’s top flight across spells with Man City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley and has since gone on to carve out a career in management.

He began that venture by spending just under three years at Fleetwood Town before joining Bristol Rovers back in February 2021.

That reign came to an end earlier this week, with Barton relieved of his duties while the side were situated 16th in League One.

The very next day, the 41-year-old posted a video on his Twitter account from the facility as he too made the trip to Kirkby.

It is unclear why either individual visited the training ground, but the likelihood is that both have been involved in some form of coaching training given the stages they are at with their respective careers.