Mo Salah calls on World leaders to prevent “further slaughter of innocent souls”

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has called upon the World leaders to “come together to prevent a further slaughter of innocent souls” after the events of the last week in Israel and Palestine.

Salah posted a video on message on his ‘X’ account, where he has over 18 million followers, and his Instagram, with over 62 million followers, on Wednesday evening.

Within half an hour, the video on Instagram received over 1 million ‘likes’ and over 4 million views.

Salah’s message in full reads:

“It’s not always easy to speak in time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality.

“The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected.

“The massacres need to stop. Families are being turned apart.

“What’s clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.

“The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying. The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently.

“I am calling on the world leaders to come together to prevent a further slaughter of innocent souls.

“Humanity must prevail.”

Salah’s message has been mostly well received by Liverpool supporters:

By speaking out, Salah has shown again that he is far more than simply a sportsperson.

The 31-year-old has also made a ‘significant’ personal donation to the Egyptian Red Cross

“It is to cover essential requirements and needs of the people of Gaza,” read a statement from the Red Cross.

“Whether medical or nutritional, based on the assessment and requests of the Palestinian Red Crescent. The decision to not disclose the donation amount was in accordance with Salah’s wishes”.

