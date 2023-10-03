With referees still very much at the forefront of conversation following Saturday’s trip to Tottenham, the officials for the Reds’ next Premier League fixture have been confirmed.

Darren England and Dan Cook, the VAR officials responsible for the failure to award Luis Diaz a goal at the weekend, have been dropped for the upcoming round of Premier League matches.

Simon Hooper, who refereed the clash, has been retained and will act as VAR for Everton‘s meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool travel to Brighton on Sunday at 2pm and that game will be refereed by Anthony Taylor, who himself has had run-ins with Jurgen Klopp in the past.

Taylor sent off the Reds’ boss towards the end of a 1-0 win over Man City back in October 2022 for yelling in the face of linesman Gary Beswick, who is incidentally also involved at the Amex on Sunday.

Adam Nunn is the other assistant referee who will operate on the opposite touchline across from Beswick.

The full list of officials for the weekend’s fixture won’t make for good reading as far as Klopp is concerned, with Craig Pawson the man tasked with fourth official duties.

The manager berated Pawson for two decisions that cost his side the chance to surpass the club’s all-time unbeaten record following the 3-2 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium back in November 2021.

All eyes will be on the VAR room, where Chris Kavanagh will be assisted by Matthew Wilkes at Stockley Park.

Kavanagh’s decision to overlook a clear handball in Man City‘s win over Everton in March 2022 ultimately saw the Reds lose out on the Premier League title by a point during an unprecedented quadruple chase.