Both VARs for Saturday’s debacle at Tottenham have been dropped from duty for this Premier League weekend, but referee Simon Hooper is retained.

PGMOL and their head, Howard Webb, have been urged to take action in the wake of Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham, following a “significant human error.”

The failure to award the Reds a goal for Luis Diaz, who was wrongly deemed offside, has led to an inquest across English football.

While Liverpool await the audio from the VAR booth following a formal request on Monday, PGMOL have already made a decision over their officials.

Both VAR Darren England and assistant VAR Dan Cook have been kept off duty for the upcoming weekend of Premier League fixtures, which includes Brighton vs. Liverpool on Sunday.

They were both dropped for games on Sunday and Monday, meaning they will now have been taken out of two fixtures each.

However, Hooper – the referee at the heart of several baffling decisions, including a red card for Curtis Jones that the club have since appealed – has been appointed.

He will serve as VAR for the 3pm kickoff between Everton and Bournemouth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, officials for Brighton vs. Liverpool are Anthony Taylor (referee), Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn (assistants), Craig Pawson (fourth official), Chris Kavanagh (VAR) and Matthew Wilkes (assistant VAR).

It comes after England and Cook were removed from their duties for the remainder of the weekend just gone, which impacted Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford and Fulham vs. Chelsea.

Hooper served as fourth official during Chelsea‘s 2-0 win at Craven Cottage, which saw another contentious decision as a swipe at the back of Thiago Silva from Fulham striker Carlos Vinicius went unpunished.