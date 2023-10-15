Leroy Sane is said to be Liverpool’s “No. 1” option to replace Mo Salah, a new report on Sunday has claimed, but supporters shouldn’t believe the rumours.

Salah is committed to Liverpool and his work ethic can’t be questioned, but links to Saudi Arabia continue with the Saudi Pro League’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, calling him a “personal favourite.”

Inevitably, any half-decent winger with a good left foot will be linked to Liverpool in the coming months, and former-Man City man Sane has become the latest.

The Sunday Mirror’s sports correspondent, John Richardson, claimed: “Liverpool have made Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane their No.1 target to replace Mo Salah.”

How reliable this report is should be questioned as Richardson doesn’t have a history of accurate Liverpool stories.

The Sunday Mirror is a national newspaper but, for Richardson to have this story, it’s unlikely it came from Merseyside. It is most likely that the claim came from Sane’s agent or somebody with ulterior motives to Liverpool’s.

The Reds are planning for life after Salah with younger players. It would make no sense to offer a big contract to someone who will be past his peak in just a few years.

Despite Sane about to turn 28 years old in January, the journalist added that the Reds “are ready to smash their club transfer record” for the German – something that clearly won’t be happening.

Whether the story is entirely correct or not, Sane is widely seen as one of the most talented wingers in the world and has already proved his worth in the Premier League.

He moved to Bayern Munich in 2020 and has had success, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing. However, he is now coming properly coming into his own and it would be a strange time to leave.

This season, Bayern have taken 17 points from their opening seven games and have a new-look forward line with Harry Kane leading the attack.

Sane has seven goals already this season in just 11 appearances but, unfortunately, Liverpool fans shouldn’t get excited about a move for this flying winger.

Alternatives could be Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ben Doak or another name that is yet to spring up.