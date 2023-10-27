Robbie Fowler has departed his post as manager of Saudi second-tier side Al Qadsiah, with the former Liverpool striker sacked despite an unbeaten start.

Fowler was among the high-profile names to head out to Saudi Arabia in the summer, joining Steven Gerrard in taking charge of a club amid an expensive rebrand.

The 48-year-old did not join the Saudi Pro League, however, instead becoming manager of Al Qadsiah in the First Division League.

A host of familiar names followed Fowler to Khobar, including ex-Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles and ex-Leeds striker Luciano Vietto, and Al Qadsiah made an unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Their only loss in nine games came in the King Cup of Champions round of 32, to Al-Taawoun, who are currently second in the Saudi Pro League.

But despite six wins and two draws in the league putting Al Qadsiah second and a point behind leaders Al-Orobah, Fowler was dismissed on Thursday night.

He has been replaced by former Real Madrid striker Michel, who last managed Olympiakos and has two league titles to his name from his time in Greece.

It is a disappointing and surprising end for Fowler, who could barely have done better in his four months in charge at Al Qadsiah.

His brief time in Saudi Arabia follows spells in charge of Brisbane Roar in Australia and East Bengal in India, with the Toxteth-born coach clearly open to any challenge.

But speaking to Sky Sports during his time in Brisbane, Fowler admitted his ultimate aim is to manage in the Premier League.

“I’ve got massive aspirations of getting where I believe I will get to. I’m going to do everything I can to get there,” he explained.

“It starts [in Australia], it really does.

“We know there’s a big world out there, there’s lot of opportunities and we’re ready to take them.”