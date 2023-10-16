Liverpool fell to a third consecutive Anfield defeat as Everton beat the Reds 1-0 in the WSL, and manager Matt Beard made his feelings on the officials clear.

Liverpool Women haven’t scored in any of their last three Anfield Merseyside Derbies, but they were seriously unfortunate on Sunday evening.

Just minutes in, Liverpool supporter Missy Bo Kearns, thought she had scored in front of the Kop, but had her goal ruled out for offside.

Replays showed that the goal should have stood and, without VAR, nothing could be done. Matt Beard’s side went on to lose 1-0.

The officials came under fire from the boss, as Beard said: “I think if you look at the way we started, I don’t think we deserved to lose the game.

Was Missy Bo Kearns' disallowed goal for offside the correct decision? ? pic.twitter.com/N66jOlJ3NV — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) October 15, 2023

“As I said before, I think the officiating has had an impact on the result definitely. I’ve watched the goal back, the player that’s pressing Taylor (Hinds) has kept Bo (Missy Bo Kearns) onside.”

Beard went on to say that the disallowed goal “completely changed the dynamic of the game.”

It’s worth noting that the disallowed goal came inside the first five minutes, and Everton controlled much of the match after that.

“The frustrating thing is it’s two different blades of grass colour-wise, so I’m just sick to death of it, to be honest with you,” Beard added.

“And it’s not just me either, I think everyone says it, so it is what it is.

“You’ve got foul throws being taken in front of us live on Sky Sports; you’ve got the fourth official telling the referee it’s a foul throw and it not being acted upon. I just think it’s embarrassing really.”

Beard was clearly disappointed in losing the match while his opposition manager, Brian Sorensen, was obviously thrilled with his team’s win.

After the match, the Everton boss even said: “I forgot to say thanks for the game to Matt (Beard) who I think is a little bit mad at me but, hopefully, I can make it up to him.”

Liverpool will be seeking to bounce back when they face West Ham in the WSL on Sunday.