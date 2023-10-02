Liverpool asking for simple integrity, transparency and positive change for the game has resulted in some utterly bizarre tribal responses, but Reds continue to speak sense.

The roadblock to change is always fighting amongst ourselves and allowing the governing body to sit back and deflect, slipping out the side door as others point the finger in the wrong direction.

Liverpool’s statement in response to the “significant human error” that occurred when VAR failed to intervene to award Luis Diaz‘s goal was strong, to the point and made everyone take notice.

But in response we have seen some bizarre replies from fans of other clubs and journalists alike that fail to acknowledge this is not a Liverpool whinge, it is a Premier League-wide issue.

We are all sick of refereeing failures and change will only occur if fought for, if the PGMOL are held to higher standards than what is currently deemed acceptable.

Some appear to accept a statement of fault as the end of the story, but these fans were glad to see the club make a strong stance and made plenty of brilliant points in response…

This is about more than incompetency…

So many people missing the point on the Diaz VAR debate. We can all accept mistakes happen. They’ve happened to every PL club. We aren’t unique.

But if anybody in football believes the reason given by @FA_PGMOL doesn’t kick up serious concerns they are tribal & blinkered. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) October 2, 2023

Offside and goal line should be the basic fundamentals of any technology in footy.

There is no opinion involved, it's a binary decision which should be simple to reach via a standard procedure.

The process is broken and #lfc are absolutely correct to escalate this. — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 2, 2023

It is, obviously, fatuous to conflate a subjective interpretation of the laws upheld by VAR (and in line with how UEFA's own head of referees had said such an incident would be punished earlier the same year) with a critical failure in process.https://t.co/HJoKM97EBO — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) October 2, 2023

To be absolutely clear, when #LFC suggest ‘sporting integrity has been undermined’, and state there is ‘clear need for escalation and resolution’, then they have genuine concerns about the officials’ actions. ‘Human error’ simply can’t explain that horrific decision. It stinks. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 1, 2023

I'm not convinced "Sorry we messed up" is quite sufficient, when the VAR error is one of such egregiousness that it should never have occurred. That #lfc is requesting transparency, including seemingly around how the appointments were made, is positive.https://t.co/p8rQ1f8wff — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) October 1, 2023

You’ll get the usual tribal reaction to #LFC statement but sometimes you need to stand up to authority. Nothing in that statement was wrong. — Si Steers (@sisteers) October 1, 2023

Good. Clubs can’t keep sitting back and allowing the PGMOL to arrogantly devalue the competitions they are paid to officiate. They do this time and again, as the FA look on without uttering a word, their silence suggesting they approve of the malpractice. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) October 1, 2023

It seems like everyone was on Liverpool's side until they decided to try and do something about it "Oh no, we just complain and ultimately do nothing in this country don't you know" Also the hand ball was a penalty https://t.co/chNYwBTveQ — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) October 1, 2023

Not about Spurs though is it, Tim. It’s about corrupt and or incompetent officiating and how apologies are no longer an option. https://t.co/LtL252Iy3h — L4 (@L4Kop10) October 1, 2023

I totally get there is an element of deeper scrutiny as #LFC are an established ‘big’ club. And there have been some similar levels of incompetence. But to suggest that VAR thought they were checking a goal is beyond ludicrous. I’d want any club questioning it. — Si Steers (@sisteers) October 2, 2023

Gary’s hands are tied so he’s spouting corporate nonsense here and minimising a major incident. I was at #CFCWHU Sept last year what would have been a good last min West Ham equaliser was chalked off for a supposed foul by Jarrod Bowen on CFC keeper Mendy in the build up. The… https://t.co/xR33swAYhq — Omid Djalili (@omid9) October 2, 2023

The way national journalists (& Gary Neville) have suddenly rounded on Liverpool following that statement is painfully predictable. All happy to lament incompetence until a club take a stand. And this isn’t about pure incompetency either. Integrity & impartiality are in question — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) October 2, 2023

"This thing's shit, get rid". Liverpool fall foul. "Mistakes are part of the game". I knew we weren't liked, but come on… — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) October 2, 2023

Vickery, Liew and Neville all slating Liverpool’s statement. No one’s asked for a replay and the statement certainly doesn’t. Is it wrong to protest if you’ve been cheated? — Karl (@TheCenci) October 2, 2023

And there are changes that can and should be made…

Why can’t you? You can ask if the PGMOL is fit for purpose. You can ask if we are reaching a point close to a vote of no confidence across the Premier League. You can ask if there should be an emergency meeting regarding some of the major errors made. You can ask how things will… — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) October 1, 2023

It's literally in the rules that once Spurs restarted the officials couldn't go back and right their own cock-up Thus we could start by escalating said cock-up so we don't have to see restarting a football match take precedence over correcting an undeniably wrong decision again? pic.twitter.com/QbLDmXUg5o — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) October 1, 2023

Women, persons of colour, young, foreign, LGBT, would be good to get a little diversity away from the exclusively middle aged straight English males that exclusively make up the PGMOL. — Motorway Services (@GretnaServices) October 1, 2023

Nah, let’s just push for competence and the scrapping of nonsensical laws that seem to be wrapping up officials in knots. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) October 1, 2023

“This is pretty significant. Basically, the club do not accept that this was human error, but more importantly are not prepared to tolerate this being brushed under the carpet and demand that any review is fully transparent. However, the comment that “given the clear need for escalation and resolution” is something all premier league clubs need to get behind and demand changes, we cannot continue like this.” – Dale in TIA comments.

‘In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.’ “Pleased to see this, last year when the locals received an apology they accepted it with good grace and tried to be diplomatic, all they got were two more apologies, for me it’s about time the clubs told Webb and the PGMOL where to go. Everyone can make mistakes but when someone (the linesman) makes a mistake and then the bloke who is there to spot that mistake doesn’t, and neither does his assistant, then I think THREE people can’t all make the same mistake without some sort of comeback.” – Brighton Red in TIA comments

Agree with those calling for live audio to be played between VAR and Refs. The ineptitude is staggering. You can only educate people if you can understand why these errors happen. Needs to be completely transparent as we know they protect each other, they've said as much. — Ste (@StePlunk) October 1, 2023

BBC asked me for 5 points to improve VAR. I got to 6 and counting … pic.twitter.com/wBbOF6vI2m — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 2, 2023