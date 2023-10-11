The visit of Liverpool on November 9 will attract the biggest crowd for a Toulouse game since August 2022, with 20,000 fans queueing for tickets.

Toulouse will host Liverpool in the fourth round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage next month, with their trip to Anfield set for two weeks previous.

It is due to mark the first time the Reds have played at Stadium Municipal since 2007, when Rafa Benitez’s side helped seal a place in the Champions League with a 1-0 first-leg victory in the third qualifying round.

That day saw an attendance of 30,380 in Toulouse, with the November 9 clash set to exceed that.

Last week, Toulouse confirmed that they had sold out for the Europa League fixture, with over 20,000 supporters joining a queue for tickets.

According to Get French Football News, that means a crowd of at least 31,000 will be in attendance at the 33,150-capacity ground, which is the club’s biggest since a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2022.

The official attendance that day was 31,700, per Transfermarkt, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr all starting for PSG.

It remains to be seen whether the final figures for the Liverpool game will top that, with the Reds receiving an allocation of 1,200 for travelling fans.

Toulouse are currently 10th in Ligue 1, having won just two of their first eight fixtures, while they are second in Group E and remain unbeaten.

After a 1-1 draw with Union SG to open the Europa League campaign, Carles Martinez Novell’s side beat LASK 1-0, with four points from two games so far.

There are few familiar names in Novell’s squad, with Frank Magri and Zakaria Aboukhlal their joint-top scorers so far this season with three each.

Aboukhlal will miss both meetings with Liverpool, however, having undergone surgery to correct a knee injury picked up against Union SG.