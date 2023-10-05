Trent Alexander-Arnold back in England squad

After returning to fitness following a hamstring injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been called up to the England squad for their October fixtures.

It is that time again, the international break is just around the corner and Jurgen Klopp‘s men will jet off to various parts of the world to represent their nation.

Alexander-Arnold will not have to travel far, thankfully, after being called up for Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad as the only Liverpool representative.

The Three Lions host Australia in a friendly (Oct 13) before meeting Italy in a Euro 24 qualifier (Oct 17).

Liverpool’s No. 66 has been listed as a midfielder for England after being deployed in the position by Southgate back in June – meanwhile, ex-Red Jordan Henderson has been retained.

Alexander-Arnold missed England’s previous two games with the same hamstring injury that sidelined him for four Liverpool matches, with his return only coming off the bench at Tottenham.

The hope is he will continue to be correctly managed while with England, who overlooked Joe Gomez after he stood in for the 24-year-old.

Curtis Jones has also performed exceptionally for England and was worthy of being in contention, but after ageing out of youth level he will be one of a number of Reds who will be afforded a break.

Of course, he is suspended upon Liverpool’s return after the international break following his red card, and will only be able to compete in the Europa League until November 1.

The likes of Jarell Quansah, Harvey Davies, Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark will be in contention for the younger age groups.

England squad vs. Australia and Italy

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Levi Colwill, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Conor Gallagher

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen