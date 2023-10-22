Trey Nyoni scored and assisted again for Liverpool U18s as his sensational start at the club continues, but the young Reds suffered a 5-3 cup defeat to Fulham.

Liverpool U18s 3-5 Fulham U18s

U18 PL Cup, AXA Training Centre

October 21, 2023

Goals: Nyoni 17′, Danns 26′, Lucky 90+4′; Osmand 13′, Esenga 29′, Gordon 63′, Olyott 74′, Nwoko 85′

A summer signing from Leicester, Nyoni was on the radar of every top club in England before his arrival on Merseyside.

The club’s efforts in convincing the 16-year-old to turn down other offers has already been vindicated, as Nyoni has hit the ground running with the U18s.

Another goal and assist for midfielder Trey Nyoni (16) with #LFC U18s in yesterday's 5-3 defeat to Fulham. ? 5 games

?? 4 goals

?? 3 assists Remarkable start to life since move from Leicester over the summer. pic.twitter.com/qpTzMS6rlN — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) October 22, 2023

Saturday saw the midfielder score the first and set up the second for the young Reds, to bring his tally to four goals and three assists in five appearances at U18s level.

Unfortunately, it came with Liverpool on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller at the AXA Training Centre, losing 5-3 to Fulham in the U18 Premier League Cup.

Manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson named a strong side including Kieran Morrison, Keyrol Figueroa and in-form striker Jayden Danns, while goalkeeper Kornel Misciur followed up first-team training with a return to the pitch after injury.

Callum Osmand put Fulham a goal up within the opening quarter-hour, before Nyoni stepped up with a stunning finish after dancing through challenges in the box.

Soon after, Nyoni teed up Danns to make it 2-1, lofting a ball over for the 17-year-old to round the goalkeeper and turn it home.

Fulham then went on to score four goals to turn the tie on its head, with Jonathan Esenga’s free-kick, Lemar Gordon’s strike, Tom Olyott’s close-range finish and Chibby Nwoko’s late effort pushing it to 5-2.

There was a late consolation from Liverpool centre-back Wellity Lucky, however, heading home to reduce the deficit having seen an earlier goal ruled out.

Defeat makes it two losses in a row for the young Reds in the cup, but Bridge-Wilkinson, his staff and onlookers from the first team will be encouraged by the displays of Nyoni, Danns and others.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Laffey, Pitt, Lucky, Gymiah; Trueman (Furnell-Gill 62′), Nyoni, Onanuga; Morrison (Pennington 89′), Figueroa (Bradshaw 69′), Danns

Subs not used: Morana, Kelly

Next match: Newcastle (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, October 28, 1pm (GMT)