It’s game three in Liverpool’s Europa League campaign and Toulouse are the visitors at Anfield. Here’s how to watch the match live on TV and online worldwide.

The Reds have six points from a possible six from their first two European games of the season, sitting two points ahead of tonight’s visitors.

The French side arrive after two league draws to sit 10th in Ligue 1, and they currently occupy second spot in Group E ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted sweeping changes may not be on the cards this time around, but he will know the visit of Nottingham Forest is in just three days and a balance needs to be struck.

Here’s hoping the perfect start in the Europa League continues. Up the Reds!

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Toulouse, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Friday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Toulouse is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Toulouse and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Toulouse is being shown live on TUDN in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Toulouse is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Europa League game on the following channels worldwide:

