Liverpool are back under the Anfield lights for their second Europa League group game, with Union SG the visitors. Here’s how to watch the match live on TV and online worldwide.

After the controversy of the weekend and the fallout that has since followed, we finally get to see the Reds back on the pitch as their European campaign continues.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will have a number of fresh faces in the starting lineup after the taxing trip to north London, though Alexis Mac Allister will be hoping for minutes against his brother, Kevin.

It is first-time meeting with Union SG, who are currently at the top of the Belgian Pro League after nine games.

Another interesting night awaits. Into these, Reds.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Friday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

Liverpool vs. Union SG is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK

Liverpool vs. Union SG is being shown live on TUDN and UniMas in the US

Liverpool vs. Union SG is being shown live on DAZN in Canada

