Where Brighton expect to “be overwhelmed” with “gung-ho” style vs. Liverpool

A stinging Liverpool know how important a win at Brighton would be this weekend, but Seagulls supporters are in bullish spirits abpout their side’s chances.

The Reds lost 2-1 at Tottenham in heartbreaking circumstances last Saturday, as their nine men couldn’t quite get a famous draw, amid much controversy.

Next up for Jurgen Klopp‘s team is Sunday’s tricky-looking trip to a Brighton side who have excelled even more since Roberto De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter.

Granted, their 6-1 hammering away to Aston Villa was a result nobody saw coming, but they are an expertly-drilled outfit who could cause Liverpool real problems at the Amex Stadium.

Ahead of the match, we spoke to Brighton fan and renowned football finance expert Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) to hear about De Zerbi’s brilliance, the key match-ups on Sunday, and more.

 

Brighton are sixth in the table – how pleased are you so far this season?

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion's captain Lewis Dunk celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I’m reasonably happy.

Having lost Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister over the summer, we were always going to struggling to replace the influence and energy they brought to the team.

If I’m honest, results have been better than performances, but I will always settle for that than the other way round.

 

What makes De Zerbi such a special manager?

New Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi during the press conference at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre, Brighton. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Roberto De Zerbi is a risk-taker, and is probably at the right club for having such a strategy.

Brighton have lost three matches out of the last four, which would be a crisis if he was at a bigger club, but is something that we just shrug off, given he is operating on a bottom-six budget.

The style of play is very gung-ho, which means that 0-0 draws are highly unlikely, and I wouldn’t recommend having any of our defenders in your Fantasy Football teams.

The 3-1 victory at Man United, where De Zerbi put out a side costing just £17 million, flattered the hosts and will probably go down as a high water mark of his tenure at the club.

That and with the return of Potter to the Amex last season, when The Albion won 4-1 against Chelsea.

 

Who do you view as Brighton’s key players this season?

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring the winning second goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kaoru Mitoma has been superb – he is great at dribbling and finishing, and releases the ball when necessary.

Granted, he can be a bit dozy when tracking back, although Gary Lineker wasn’t noted for that part of his game either and he seemed to have a reasonable career!

Pascal Gross gets better and better, and the recent dip in results is linked to him picking up an injury.

Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour has been excellent, but does not have the tackling ability of the players he has replaced in midfield.

 

Do you think a top-four finish is possible?

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 23, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Manchester City FC at the AMEX Stadium. Manchester City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Put simply, no. You can’t lose Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Caicedo, Mac Allister and others, and continually punch above your weight to get as high as top four.

That applies even more with the distraction of European matches on a Thursday night.

 

What’s one thing you would change at Brighton currently?

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 8, 2020: A general view of the American Express Community Stadium ahead of the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Brighton are probably still short of a first choice right-back.

We have plenty of possible players for the position, but no shoo-ins compared to Pervis Estupinan at left-back.

Other than that, the transport links after a match are something to be tolerated rather than celebrated, but still light years ahead of travelling 140 miles to Gillingham for ‘home’ matches.

 

What’s your take on the much-discussed VAR? In favour of it?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with referee Simon Hooper during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I am 100% in favour of it. VAR itself has not been an issue, but the way it has been applied and interpreted is the problem.

The Luis Diaz goal at Tottenam is the classic example.

It was a major howler from the PGMOL, which to their credit they acknowledge, but correct application of VAR would have allowed the goal to stand.

We had a similar issue at Selhurst Park last season when a goal we scored against small London club Crystal Palace was overruled because the VAR official put the lines up against the wrong defender.

At the same time, referees make mistake and players cheat, and there is no conspiracy from the officials.

 

Which Liverpool player would you most like at Brighton currently?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It has to be Mo Salah.

He has pace, guile, is a natural finisher, and by all accounts, is an all-round good guy, too, so he would fit in with the Albion’s ‘No Dickheads’ policy.

That has been evidenced by the recruitment of Adam Lallana and James Milner from Liverpool.

 

Switching our attention to Sunday, where are the key battles?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The midfield looks key to me, and is an area where I expect we will be overwhelmed.

What happens out wide will also be important, as both sides look vulnerable to players cutting in and putting balls across the six-yard box.

 

Finally, hit us with your prediction…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp gestures to the travelling supporters after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Brighton have not drawn a game or even had a close result this season, and every match has had at least a two-goal margin.

I can’t set that changing this weekend, so I am going for Brighton 1-3 Liverpool.

