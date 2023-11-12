Given the level required to play for Liverpool, it is perhaps no surprise that many of the players in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have brothers also in professional football.

In years gone by, the Reds have seen a number of familiar names represent the club with brothers established elsewhere.

The likes of Kolo Toure, John Arne Riise, Gini Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren all have footballing siblings, and that is certainly true of Klopp’s current squad, too.

The most famous pair is perhaps Thiago and brother Rafinha, who both came through at Barcelona before going their separate ways.

Midfielder Rafinha, 30, currently plays for Qatari club Al-Arabi, following a brief spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

Alexis Mac Allister has a rich footballing heritage in his family, including father Carlos and uncle Patricio.

His brothers, Kevin and Francis, are both professional footballers, with Francis a midfielder for Rosario Central in Argentina and Kevin playing for Union SG in Belgium.

Another high-profile pair of footballing siblings comes with Alisson and older brother Muriel, who at one time played together for Internacional.

Muriel, 36 and also a goalkeeper, spent over 13 years with Internacional but has moved clubs frequently of late, now wearing No. 1 for Cypriot club AEL Limassol.

The first Gravenberch to play in England is not, in fact, Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch, with midfielder’s brother, Danzell, once representing Reading.

Danzell Gravenberch is a throwback in playing both centre-back and striker, and is currently at SC Telstar in the Eerste Divisie.

Joel Matip‘s brother, Marvin, is transitioning into life off the pitch at 38, but though he holds a staff role at FC Ingolstadt, he also plays for local side SV Hundszell.

Marvin Matip most notably played for FC Koln and FC Ingolstadt, including 112 appearances in the Bundesliga, while he earned three caps for Cameroon.

• READ: 7 famous footballers with sons at Liverpool – including 2 ex-Everton players!

Diogo Jota‘s relationship with attacking midfielder Andre Silva may not be obvious, but the pair are in fact brothers, with the Liverpool striker opting for a unique surname to differentiate himself from other players.

Andre Silva, not to be confused with RB Leipzig’s forward of the same name, now plays for Portuguese second-tier side Penafiel.

Luis Diaz‘s brother, Jesus, actually played against Liverpool in a UEFA Youth League clash between the Reds’ U19s and Porto in 2022.

Jesus Diaz, 19, was on loan with Porto B at the time, but is now back with Colombian side Barranquilla.

Young centre-back Sepp van den Berg finds himself in direct competition with brother Rav on the international stage, with the latter recently called into the Netherlands U21s squad.

Rav van den Berg, 19, was at one time linked with a move to Liverpool, but swapped PEC Zwolle for Middlesbrough in 2023.

Caoimhin Kelleher also has a brother playing in the lower tiers of English football, with Fiacre Kelleher, 27, a centre-back for Colchester United in League Two.

The older Kelleher counts Kaide Gordon‘s brother, Kellan, as an opponent in the third division, with the 25-year-old midfielder currently at Crawley Town.

Jarell Quansah‘s brother Keenan, 26, is plying his trade with non-league side Southport, who are a short drive up from Liverpool.

Melkamu Frauendorf, the 19-year-old on the fringes of the first team, has brother Melesse, 21, playing for Mechtersheim in the German fifth tier, having come through together at Hoffenheim.

Finally, there is a promising set of brothers in Liverpool’s own U18s setup, with midfielder Ben Trueman part of the academy along with training goalkeeper Reece Trueman.

Oakley Cannonier, the U21s striker who famously played a part in Divock Origi‘s winner vs. Barcelona, has brothers Harley and Barkley in the younger age groups.