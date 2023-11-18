Liverpool have seen 18 players from their senior squad called up for international duty in November, though 10 others miss out – including those injured.

The Reds signed off before the final international break of the year with a 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield.

It was much-needed after frustrating results against both Luton and Toulouse, with Jurgen Klopp and his players now taking momentum into their clash with Man City.

Before the trip to the Etihad, though, will be various qualifiers and friendlies around the world, with 18 first-team players called up.

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo are both in the Netherlands squad, which will see them come up against Caoimhin Kelleher‘s Republic of Ireland.

Alisson will join up with Brazil, and will be No. 1 after Ederson pulled out injured, while Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez also travel to South America with Argentina and Uruguay.

Joining the long-haul journey is Luis Diaz, who returns to Colombia for the first time since the emotional rescue of his parents from kidnappers.

Mohamed Salah will travel the other direction to Africa, as captain of Egypt, while Wataru Endo heads back to Japan.

Closer to home, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only Liverpool player in the England squad, while Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary), Diogo Jota (Portugal) and Kostas Tsimikas (Greece) also have games in Europe.

At youth level, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah are with the England U21s alongside loanee Tyler Morton.

Luke Chambers is part of the England U20s while Calum Scanlon rejoins the England U19s, with Ben Doak called up to the Scotland U21s.

Marcelo Pitaluga joins the Brazil U23s for the first time, Owen Beck and Tom Hill are with the Wales U21s, Kieran Morrison is part of the Northern Ireland U19s and Trent Kone-Doherty the Republic of Ireland U19s.

Liverpool also have young striker Keyrol Figueroa representing the United States at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia, with another four players at the U16s Victory Shield.

Wales called up Prince Kobe Cisse and Jayden Allmark for that tournament, while Harry Moran is with the Northern Ireland group and Cameron Williams with Scotland.

The majority of the first-team players not on duty were unavailable due to injury, including the latest absentee Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool’s internationals in November

Senior players: Alisson, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak

Youth and loanees: Pitaluga, Chambers, Scanlon, Beck, Morton, Hill, Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Figueroa

Left out: Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Bradley, Gravenberch

Injured: Konate, Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jones