Liverpool will play six times in the month of November, including four away trips, as they look to maintain their solid starts in three competitions.

The Reds have kicked off 2023/24 with a perfect record in the League Cup and Europa League, while also keeping a healthy pace alongside the leaders in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be aiming to secure progression in both of the cup competitions, with one eye firmly fixed on a huge top-of-the-table clash towards the end of the month.

Here are all the dates you will need for your calendar ahead of another big few weeks.

November 1 – Bournemouth (A)

The month begins with a long trip to the South Coast to take on Bournemouth in the League Cup third round.

Liverpool kicked off what they hope will be their road to Wembley by coming from behind to beat Leicester 3-1 at Anfield in September, and have the chance to reach the last eight against the Cherries.

Andoni Iraola’s side are hovering just above the relegation zone after their first 10 Premier League games, and will be looking to cause an upset against what will be a rotated Reds side at the Vitality.

November 5 – Luton (A)

An equally long journey to face Luton comes four days later as the Reds look to extend their promising start to the Premier League season.

It is the first time Liverpool have visited Kenilworth Road since an FA Cup third-round tie back in 2008, and the first top-flight meeting since 1992.

The Reds will be keen to keep the pressure on those around them as we bid to maintain what is starting to look like a serious title tilt.

November 9 – Toulouse (A)

That same season was also, in fact, the last time Liverpool faced Toulouse, with the 2007/08 Champions League qualifying double-header being the only previous clash between the sides.

If the away leg is half as exciting as the home leg we could be in for a treat, with the French side refreshingly imposing themselves at Anfield despite eventually falling to a 5-1 defeat.

A win would wrap up qualification for the knockout stage of the Europa League, and almost certainly secure top spot in Group E, meaning we would bypass February’s playoff round and head straight to the last 16.

November 12 – Brentford (H)

Liverpool’s only home game in the Premier League this month comes against mid-table Brentford, where we will hope to head into yet another enforced break with all three points.

It was a 1-0 win for the Reds last time Thomas Frank brought his side to Anfield, but it was a disappointing 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture back in January.

November 13-22 – International break

Yes, somehow there’s another one!

Thankfully, this is the last international break we will have to get through until March, with the Premier League set to see no such interruptions for the next four months.

March will be the final international break of 2023/24. Unfortunately, the first three come in quick succession at the start of the season!

November 25 – Man City (A)

A big game at the Etihad awaits when we resume, with Liverpool set to find out a lot about their title credentials against Man City.

Incredibly, it is yet another 12.30pm kick-off after an international break and that will certainly not please the manager.

Hopefully, the Reds are able to lay down a marker regardless and show Pep Guardiola’s side that we are in this race for the duration with both a performance and a result.

November 30 – LASK (H)

All being well, this fixture will be something of a dead rubber and allow Klopp to rotate his squad even more than he already has done in the Europa League.

The Reds came from behind in September’s reverse fixture in Austria, which was a bit of a pattern earlier in the season!

Even if the game is ultimately inconsequential, Liverpool will want to remain competitive and look to maintain their perfect European record this season, should they defeat Toulouse in France.

