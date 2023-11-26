Alexis Mac Allister delivered an honest assessment of the difficulties associated with playing in yet another 12.30pm kick-off after an international break against Man City.

The World Cup winner played 85 minutes of the top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad before being replaced by Wataru Endo with just a few minutes left on the clock.

It came after he was involved for the full 90 minutes for Argentina in their meeting with Brazil in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The quick turnaround has been a source of frustration for Jurgen Klopp, with his side facing more than double the number of midday kick-offs after international breaks than any other club in the Premier League since he arrived at the club.

Mac Allister was also open about the challenges it presents players, admitting he “couldn’t keep my eyes open” during a pre-match meeting with his team-mates.

“Honestly, it’s so hard to play like this. Yesterday we were in a meeting talking about Man City and the way we wanted to play, and I couldn’t keep my eyes open,” Mac Allister told LFCTV after the contest.

“It’s very tough; jet lag, long trip.

“But it is what it is. We like playing football, it’s what we want. We want to win and that’s why we did our best today [Saturday].”

It is surprising to hear a footballer be so forthcoming with his views on the matter, with the midfielder having struggled away to Wolves after the September internationals earlier in the season.

Liverpool have typically problems in the early Saturday slot, but an impressive performance saw the side snatch a point late on against possibly the best side in the world.

Mac Allister’s comments were made all the more intriguing given the fact that the Argentine impressed in the No. 6 role against last season’s treble winners.

He will be pleased that the Reds won’t have to deal with another turnaround of that nature until at least March, with the international breaks having now concluded for 2023.

Liverpool will have to contend with another 12.30pm kick-off next month, however, when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace after a midweek clash with Sheffield United.