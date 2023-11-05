Alexis Mac Allister will miss the next Premier League game for Liverpool after picking up his fifth yellow card in 11 appearances, but he will return vs. Man City.

Mac Allister was shown a yellow card for a sloppy recovery foul in the 54th minute of the Reds’ clash with Luton on Sunday.

Following previous bookings against Chelsea, Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in the league, it means the Argentine will be suspended for one match.

He is therefore required to sit out the visit of Brentford on November 12.

It will be the first Premier League fixture Mac Allister has missed since joining Liverpool from Brighton over the summer, having starting all 11 prior to that clash.

He was sent off in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in August, but that was subsequently overturned following an appeal to the FA.

There are, of course, no grounds to appeal a suspension for the accumulation of yellow cards, and Jurgen Klopp will now plan to face Brentford without his No. 10.

Wataru Endo is likely to come in to replace Mac Allister, though Curtis Jones is another option if passed fit, having missed the trip to Luton with a minor issue.

Mac Allister’s suspension is not all bad news, though, with the 24-year-old’s absence not covering the away game at Man City on November 25.

That comes following the final international break of the year, with another opportunity for Mac Allister to start before then in the Europa League trip to Toulouse on Thursday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only other Liverpool player close to a yellow-card suspension, with the right-back booked three times prior to the Luton game.