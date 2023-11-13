Mohamed Salah excelled for Liverpool in their 3-0 victory at home to Brentford, with fellow goalscorer Diogo Jota also catching the eye.

The Reds knew that they would likely be tested by an awkward Bees side on Sunday afternoon, with the idea of dropped points disastrous in keeping pace at the top.

Brentford were hard to break down in the first half, but Salah finished expertly to give Liverpool the lead, with Darwin Nunez teeing him up.

After the interval, Jurgen Klopp‘s men pulled clear of their opponents, with Salah heading home his second of the day and Jota then making it 3-0.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The highest overall rating of the afternoon was given to Salah (8.5), as his vast worth to Liverpool was again outlined.

The 31-year-old took both of his goals brilliantly – they also came at crucial times – and he was a constant threat with his running out wide.

TIA’s James Nalton thought that Salah “showed some good control under pressure in tight spaces when things were a bit frantic early on.”

Mark Doyle of Goal described the Egyptian King as “lethal as always,” calling him a “class act” and adding that he “took his header wonderfully well.”

Liverpool’s second-best player against Brentford was Diogo Jota (8.1), as the Portuguese worked hard and caused problems all afternoon, finishing off the scoring in style.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle handed him as nine-out-of-10 rating, saying he “didn’t give Brentford right-back Ajer a moment’s peace and pressed and used ball well.”

Next up in the top-three were the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas and Darwin Nunez, all of whom averaged a (7.8) score.

It was “a trademark dominant display in all facets of the game” from Van Dijk, according to Nalton, and Doyle said Tsimikas was “more steady defensively than in midweek.”

Wataru Endo (6.4) was narrowly adjudged to be the lowest-rated player, ahead of Cody Gakpo (6.5), having still looked slightly off the pace at times.

Yet again, we now have endure another international break over the next fortnight, prior to Klopp’s side heading to Man City for a huge game on November 25 for yet another 12.30pm (UK) start.