Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to his Liverpool lineup for this evening’s Europa League clash with Toulouse, with Luis Diaz returning to the side.

The Reds face Ligue 1 opposition in the Europa League, with a place in the last 16 on offer if results in Group E go their way.

After a frustrating 1-1 draw with Luton on Sunday, Klopp has seen his squad reduced by injury and illness, with 23 players flying to Toulouse.

Caoimhin Kelleher is among those brought into the side, the Irishman replacing Alisson in goal.

Joe Gomez takes over from Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with Joel Matip partnering Jarell Quansah at centre-back, and Kostas Tsimikas returns at left-back.

Ahead of a likely second start in the Premier League on Sunday, Wataru Endo takes up duties in the No. 6 role.

Alexis Mac Allister will be suspended for the visit of Brentford, meaning he starts this evening alongside Harvey Elliott in midfield.

The fit-again Ben Doak comes in on the right, while Diaz makes his first start since the Merseyside derby on the left and following the news of his father’s safe release, and Cody Gakpo leads the line.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch were among those left on Merseyside, but Klopp has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota on the bench.

A feel-good story also sees Kaide Gordon return to the matchday squad after a 17-month injury nightmare.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Alisson, Mrozek, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Gordon, Jota, Salah, Nunez