Everton ‘sued’, Diaz heroics & injury boost – Latest Liverpool FC News

Thursday’s news was dominated by Premier League sanctions against Liverpool’s rivals – and it could get even worse for Everton following later updates.

 

Everton docked points – and it could get worse

After being charged by the Premier League for breaching financial rules, Everton‘s punishment was announced on Thursday afternoon.

They have been docked 10 points with immediate effect, which has seen Sean Dyche’s side drop from 14th to 19th in the table, leaving them with as many points as bottom-placed Burnley.

Everton have already confirmed that they will appeal the decision, but they are also facing pressure from elsewhere.

The Mail‘s Matt Hughes reports that Burnley, Leeds and Leicester have “confirmed their intention to sue Everton for a total of £300 million.”

This comes after Burnley were relegated to the Championship in 2021 and both Leeds and Leicester the following year, with their belief that Everton‘s overspending directly impacted their fate.

 

3 things today: Diaz tears, Nunez stunner, Salah record

2T7PJ2K Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

  • And Mohamed Salah broke yet another record as Egypt thrashed Djibouti 6-0, scoring four goals to overtake Mohamed Aboutrika as his country’s all-time top goalscorer in World Cup qualifiers

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 25, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Toulouse. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Meanwhile, Erling Haaland suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury while on Norway duty on Thursday – though he’ll obviously end up starting against us

 

Bits and bobs

2KA9M23 Leverkusen, Germany. 01st Nov, 2022. Soccer: Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Brugge, Group Stage, Group B, Matchday 6, BayArena. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso looks ahead to the match. Credit: Marius Becker/dpa/Alamy Live News

  • Bayern Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has told journalist Ben Jacobs that there is no clause in Xabi Alonso’s contract allowing him a ‘free pass’ to take over at Liverpool
  • Liverpool will play either Morecambe or Fleetwood Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup, with that tie to be played before December 16

 

Stat of the day and match of the night

After his latest goal for Uruguay, which makes it three goals and three assists in five under Marcelo Bielsa, Nunez’s stats for club and country this season are remarkable.

As for what to watch, it’s England vs. Malta on Channel 4 at 7.45pm, with Trent set to start in midfield – he scored in a 4-0 win against them last time!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




