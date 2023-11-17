Thursday’s news was dominated by Premier League sanctions against Liverpool’s rivals – and it could get even worse for Everton following later updates.

Everton docked points – and it could get worse

After being charged by the Premier League for breaching financial rules, Everton‘s punishment was announced on Thursday afternoon.

They have been docked 10 points with immediate effect, which has seen Sean Dyche’s side drop from 14th to 19th in the table, leaving them with as many points as bottom-placed Burnley.

Everton have already confirmed that they will appeal the decision, but they are also facing pressure from elsewhere.

The Mail‘s Matt Hughes reports that Burnley, Leeds and Leicester have “confirmed their intention to sue Everton for a total of £300 million.”

This comes after Burnley were relegated to the Championship in 2021 and both Leeds and Leicester the following year, with their belief that Everton‘s overspending directly impacted their fate.

3 things today: Diaz tears, Nunez stunner, Salah record

Luis Diaz scored twice to seal an emotional victory for Colombia over Brazil, with his two headers past Alisson coming with his father, rescued from kidnappers earlier this month, in the stands

Darwin Nunez took victory in the other Liverpool vs. Liverpool clash in the early hours, with his breakaway goal consigning Alexis Mac Allister and Argentina to a rare defeat

And Mohamed Salah broke yet another record as Egypt thrashed Djibouti 6-0, scoring four goals to overtake Mohamed Aboutrika as his country’s all-time top goalscorer in World Cup qualifiers

Latest Liverpool FC news

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury while on Norway duty on Thursday – though he’ll obviously end up starting against us

Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained his belief that playing in midfield “gets more out of” him, raising eyebrows when it comes to his Liverpool role

Bits and bobs

Bayern Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has told journalist Ben Jacobs that there is no clause in Xabi Alonso’s contract allowing him a ‘free pass’ to take over at Liverpool

Jude Bellingham has been named European Golden Boy for 2023, receiving a whopping 97 percent of votes

Liverpool will play either Morecambe or Fleetwood Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup, with that tie to be played before December 16

Stat of the day and match of the night

After his latest goal for Uruguay, which makes it three goals and three assists in five under Marcelo Bielsa, Nunez’s stats for club and country this season are remarkable.

Darwin Nunez for club ? and country ?? this season. ? 22 games

?? 10 goals

?? 9 assists

? 66.3 mins per G/A Incredible form. #LFC pic.twitter.com/fjugktkL1Z — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 17, 2023

As for what to watch, it’s England vs. Malta on Channel 4 at 7.45pm, with Trent set to start in midfield – he scored in a 4-0 win against them last time!