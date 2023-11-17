Liverpool are hopeful that their injury worries will have significantly eased by the time they travel to face Manchester City next Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp was denied the services of eight players for the 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield that preceded the latest international break.

But there is optimism that the picture will look far brighter once the squad reconvenes ahead of a meeting with the Premier League champions.

Alexis Mac Allister will, of course, be available again after serving a one-match suspension resulting from five yellow cards.

And there is also positive news on the fitness of four stars who missed out due to injury in recent weeks.

Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate were surprise absentees from the squad to face Brentford, with the former also being forced to drop out of international duty with France.

But This Is Anfield understands both men were sidelined only by minor issues that it is expected will have cleared for the visit to the Etihad Stadium.

Sources also confirmed a similar prognosis for Ryan Gravenberch, after his run of four consecutive Premier League starts was ended by a knee niggle.

But the Dutchman will face fresh midfield competition from Curtis Jones going into next weekend, with the young Scouser set to be available again after hamstring trouble.

Liverpool’s shrinking injury list still features Andy Robertson and Thiago, who are not expected to be back in action until the turn of the year.

Stefan Bajcetic could well be following a similar timeline as the Reds take a cautious approach to his recovery following a recent setback.