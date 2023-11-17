Man City now have eight players considered out or doubtful for the clash with Liverpool next Saturday, though there is skepticism over many of their injuries.

Liverpool head to the Etihad on November 25 for their first game back after the international break, pitting first and second against each other.

The Reds went into the break with Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic all sidelined.

Jones, Gravenberch, Konate and Gomez are all expected back fit for the clash, with the hope being that no new injuries emerge in the coming days.

For Man City, though, the break has already seen four players pull out of international duty due to injury – or so it is claimed, at least.

Ederson, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes all left their national teams, joining Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Sergio Gomez on the injury list.

Thursday then saw Rodri miss Spain’s 3-1 win over Cyprus due to a minor issue, though he rejoined training the following day.

And during Norway’s 2-0 friendly win over the Faroe Islands, Erling Haaland suffered a blow to the ankle that has led to more worries.

“It is something he has had before,” manager Stale Solbakken told reporters after the game, with Norway doctor Ola Sand telling TV 2 he would “see how he is tomorrow.”

“It was much of the same that happened against Bournemouth a week-and-a-half ago. He has had it before too,” Sand explained.

“He gets a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable. It hurts a lot right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. Then we’ll see tomorrow how he is then.

“Now he will receive some treatment, then there will be peace and rest and then we will see how he is tomorrow morning.”

With Norway unable to qualify for Euro 2024, it would be no surprise if Haaland was now pulled from the meeting with Scotland this Sunday, with contact already made with Man City.

That would, of course, be convenient ahead of the Liverpool game, with there a suspicion that none of these new injuries for Man City are legitimate concerns.

When Haaland suffered the same issue with his ankle in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth at the start of November, he was passed fit to start against Young Boys three days later, playing 61 minutes and scoring twice.