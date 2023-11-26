It is a debate that doesn’t seem to be going away, with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s position once again becoming a topic of discussion after Liverpool’s draw at Man City.

The Reds’ No. 66 earned his side a point with a brilliant late strike to cancel out Erling Haaland’s early opener at the Etihad.

His recent midfield performances for England sparked discussion about whether he could play in that role for his club, but former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher doesn’t believe that will ever be the case.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, for Jurgen Klopp, will always be a right-back,” said Carragher on Sky Sports after the spoils were shared on Saturday.

“But there’s no doubt when you look at his skill set, it’s the skill set of a midfield player and he does struggle with 1v1 defending.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will ever play him in midfield, but for Gareth Southgate, he is a midfield player.

“I would love Liverpool to acquire a right-back who is top quality and not a young kid coming through, and in difficult away games say ‘We’re going to push you forward today, we’re going to have someone who deals with the winger 1v1’ and I think that could be a progression for Liverpool.”

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed more time further up the pitch since being shifted into a hybrid role across right-back and midfield by Klopp earlier this year.

He recorded six assists in his first five games in that position and has become an even greater creative outlet for the Reds since the move.

Impressive recent displays for England in the middle of the park have facilitated the discussion yet again, but there is no indication that Klopp views it as a viable option in the near future.

Alexander-Arnold’s understudy at right-back, Conor Bradley, hasn’t featured for the Reds since pre-season having picked up a back injury during the summer.

Whether the manager chooses to invest in that position in upcoming windows remains to be seen, but it appears that the future of Liverpool’s vice-captain remains at right-back for the time being.