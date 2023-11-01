★ PREMIUM
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Jarell Quansah ‘saves club millions’ as Liverpool fans hail “nuclear” Nunez

Liverpool battled their way to a 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the League Cup, with match-winner Darwin Nunez receiving endless praise.

The Reds made the trip to a wet and windy south coast, knowing the victory would seal a place in the quarter-finals.

It was dominant opening 45 minutes from Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who led through Cody Gakpo‘s poached effort, but they didn’t have things all their own way after the break.

Joe Gomez was forced to make a vital clearance on the line to prevent a goal and Justin Kluivert headed home an equaliser midway through the second half.

Substitute Nunez then curled home a stunning strike from an angle to put Liverpool back ahead, and they held on in horrible conditions.

These Liverpool fans took to social media to react to the Reds’ win.

 

A really hard-earned victory by an in-form team

“We`re going all the way baby! domestic double, piece of cake!”

nuneznunez in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Lots of love for the superb Jarell Quansah…

“Quansah was an absolute boss”

Boldizsar Fejervari on Facebook

 

Nunez deserved his praise too

“Nunez is the freakin Nuclear Option, isn’t he?”

Jack O’Lantern in the This Is Anfield comments

“This is probably one match that Dom played and did not deserve the MOTM. Darwin this time.”

Vlatko Georgievski in the This Is Anfield comments

