Liverpool battled their way to a 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the League Cup, with match-winner Darwin Nunez receiving endless praise.

The Reds made the trip to a wet and windy south coast, knowing the victory would seal a place in the quarter-finals.

It was dominant opening 45 minutes from Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who led through Cody Gakpo‘s poached effort, but they didn’t have things all their own way after the break.

Joe Gomez was forced to make a vital clearance on the line to prevent a goal and Justin Kluivert headed home an equaliser midway through the second half.

Substitute Nunez then curled home a stunning strike from an angle to put Liverpool back ahead, and they held on in horrible conditions.

These Liverpool fans took to social media to react to the Reds’ win.

A really hard-earned victory by an in-form team

Get in red men. Not the easiest conditions to deal with. Made up with that — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) November 1, 2023

Another step closer to that inevitable 0-0 after-extra-time domestic cup final with Chelsea. Up the Reds. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) November 1, 2023

“We`re going all the way baby! domestic double, piece of cake!”

– nuneznunez in the This Is Anfield comments

That was grim weather but it’s another sign of Liverpool just getting jobs done. A proper team again. Oh, and Darwin Nuñez is on fire. Luton next. — George Reid (@reid1892) November 1, 2023

Well in, Reds. Hard-earned in horrible conditions. We 100% lose that last season. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 1, 2023

Lots of love for the superb Jarell Quansah…

Quansah been great tonight, serious composure. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 1, 2023

Jarell Quansah MOTM there. Outstanding. His emergence has been one of the main positives from this season so far. Top talent who looks more than good enough to be a Liverpool CB in the years to come. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) November 1, 2023

Quansah just keeps impressing. Mature and strong modern-day centreback. Good on the ball both in carrying and passing. A player who really deserves to get more and more chances. Giving him chances in the cups and some in PL this year could be perfect intro to Matip’s replacement. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) November 1, 2023

“Quansah was an absolute boss”

– Boldizsar Fejervari on Facebook

Quansah though, what a performance. Hell of a prospect. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) November 1, 2023

Quansah has saved the club millions I reckon. Fantastic young talent — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) November 1, 2023

Usually sceptical to praise young defenders given how many false dawns we've had in that position, but Quansah looks really, really solid. Held his own very well in all of his cameos and in a variety of different CB pairings. At the very worst he's a great depth option. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) November 1, 2023

Nunez deserved his praise too

That finish is like a Batistuta in his prime! Where you just say “fuck off” as you smack it — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) November 1, 2023

Darwin is an agent of chaos and he is also a red ???? — josh (@lfc_jdr) November 1, 2023

“Nunez is the freakin Nuclear Option, isn’t he?”

– Jack O’Lantern in the This Is Anfield comments

“This is probably one match that Dom played and did not deserve the MOTM. Darwin this time.”

– Vlatko Georgievski in the This Is Anfield comments

Liverpool have won two matches by a one goal margin this season. Núñez with the winner at Newcastle

Núñez with the winner at Bournemouth Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 1, 2023