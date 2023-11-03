Luis Diaz has resumed training in recent days, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed, but his availability against Luton will be left for the winger to decide.

Diaz has missed the last two games for Liverpool following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia, with his father still yet to be found.

The 26-year-old’s focus has understandably been away from football, with reports in his native country now claiming the guerrilla group ELN have promised to release Luis Manuel Diaz in the coming hours.

That is certainly positive news, and the hope will be that the Diaz family is reunited as soon as possible.

When it comes to football, Klopp told reporters on Friday that his No. 7 has joined parts of training this week and could be in contention vs. Luton.

“He was in training two days ago, he had a session yesterday and will be part of the team,” he explained.

“We must wait. If he feels right, he will be here and train with us.

“The session he had with us, because then we were not here, you could see that when he’s with the boys, it’s fine, it’s OK.

“But you could see as well that he didn’t sleep a lot. So we just have to see how he is and we go from there.

“The news from Colombia, I didn’t get it personally, I always get it forwarded. But everything that gives us a little bit of hope is good.

“So we are waiting actually for the really good news.

“But that’s it pretty much, I cannot really say what we will do because we just wait for where we can pick up the boy from and go from there.

“It’s all about him, that he makes himself available or not, and I will not force anything.”