Jurgen Klopp was left ruing a “shadow” on Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Man City, with both Alisson and Diogo Jota sustaining injuries at the Etihad.

Alisson produced a hit-and-miss performance as Liverpool drew 1-1 at the Etihad, with a series of clumsy passes out from the back raising concerns.

The Brazilian did keep the Reds in it on occasions, too, particularly with a late save to deny Erling Haaland a second goal.

But he then injured himself with a shanked clearance in the closing stages, and with Klopp having already made all of his changes, Alisson was forced to play on.

Speaking after the game, Klopp admitted concerns over both the goalkeeper and Jota, who picked up an issue soon after half-time.

“Unfortunately, we lost Diogo, with the muscle, I’m not sure exactly,” he told Sky Sports.

“Ali as well felt something, that’s not good. We have to see.”

In his post-match press conference, Klopp added: “The shadow on this game is that Ali felt something and Diogo felt something.

“That’s something we will have to assess.”

While Liverpool can absorb the absence of Jota more comfortably given Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are both available along with Ben Doak, any layoff for Alisson could be costly.

The Brazilian was likely to sit out the meeting with LASK on Thursday night either way, with Caoimhin Kelleher due to start, but another Premier League clash is up next Sunday with Fulham visiting Anfield.

It would be far from the first injury Alisson has suffered during his time at Liverpool, with the No. 1 seemingly more prone to issues than many other goalkeepers.

That was perhaps exacerbated by two games with Brazil during the international break, then flying back to Merseyside less than three days before a 12.30pm kickoff.

“Am I allowed to mention that? I don’t know,” he replied to a question on the situation.

“I have no clue where [these injuries are] coming from, and yes it’s quite unusual, but it happens still. It happened to us today.

“Ederson is fit now, obviously, he was at home and fine. But he played last time two games [for Brazil], so it’s all fair.

“I hope it’s not too serious, but I have absolutely no clue at the moment what it is.

“I spoke to him and he said he only felt a little bit, but we have to wait for the scan.”