Jurgen Klopp has explained Luis Diaz‘s decision to join Liverpool for their clash with Luton, with talks over his father’s release “positive” and “ongoing.”

Diaz has returned to the matchday squad for Liverpool for the first time since the news of his parents’ kidnapping in Colombia.

His father remains in the hands of guerrilla group ELN, but the winger has opted to join his team-mates for the trip to Luton, after missing the wins over Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Speaking ahead of kickoff at Kenilworth Road, Klopp told Sky Sports that Diaz’s decision comes amid news of “positive” negotiations over Diaz Sr’s release.

“It’s still very emotional, but Luis decided three days ago that he wants to join training again,” the manager explained.

? "Nobody can really imagine how something like that feels." Jurgen Klopp discusses Luis Diaz's inclusion in Liverpool's squad to face Luton Town, following his father's kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/BvYFONlcsO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 5, 2023

“I said it before, training ground, football pitch, is the safe place for the boys.

“There he can behave normal, can forget for a few minutes at least what’s going on.

“But all the signs he gets, as far as I understand, are very positive. Negotiations are ongoing, but it’s still positive.

“That’s why he wanted to be part of the team – and could come on as well. He trained well, so from that point of view it’s no issue.

“Nobody can really imagine how something like that feels. But how I said, on the training ground was fine, absolutely, on the pitch was fine.

“So that’s why he’s here.”

Despite missing the visit of Forest and the trip to Bournemouth, Diaz is still among Klopp’s most-used players this season, with only four clocking more minutes.

Similarly, only four players have contributed to more goals, with the 26-year-old scoring three and assisting one.