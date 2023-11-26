Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term boot deal with Adidas, which will see him become one of the sport’s top earners from such an agreement.

The 25-year-old has had a lengthy association with Under Armour, but that has now been brought to an end in favour of a new contract with one of the world’s leading sports brands.

It will see him sport the famous Predator boots, a model which Alexander-Arnold wore during his younger days as a budding professional.

The Athletic have reported that the right-back will become one of Europe’s highest paid players by a manufacturer thanks to the deal, and he made a good start to life as an Adidas athlete by scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw away at Man City while wearing the Predators.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow England international Jude Bellingham, who also promotes the well-known boots in midfield for Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has since posted a promotional video on his Twitter account, in which he recalls his childhood wearing Adidas boots and relives the 2005 Champions League final which inspired his journey into professional football.

The message to sign off the emotive video was a simple one: “I guess I always knew I’d be back some day.”

Liverpool’s vice-captain has been sponsored exclusively by Under Armour since 2017, which covers almost the entirety of his professional career to date.

Still aged just 25, he has chalked up 288 appearances in a red shirt and was appointed as Virgil van Dijk‘s understudy in the squad’s leadership group by Jurgen Klopp during the summer.

His equaliser on Saturday afternoon was his first goal of the 2023/24 season, but he has become an even greater creative force since being shifted into a hybrid position across right-back and midfield earlier in the year.

He will be hoping to add to that tally in the coming months as he continues to be a significant influence in a side that appears to have genuine title aspirations in this campaign.