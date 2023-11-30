Liverpool 4-0 LASK: Player Ratings

Liverpool topped their Europa League group and progressed to the last 16 thanks to a convincing 4-0 win over LASK that rarely required more than first gear.

Liverpool 4-0 LASK

Europa League (5), Anfield

November 30, 2023

Goals: Diaz 12′, Gakpo 15′ 90’+2, Salah pen 51′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8

Making his fourth start in the Europa League this season, ahead of what should be his first Premier League appearance of the season this weekend.

It was a good game for him to find some rhythm, match practice, and find his passing range at Anfield.

Had some good moments and one or two slightly shaky ones, but it was an overall very positive display.

Didn’t have a save to make until the 65th minute, when he got across well to stop Ibrahim Mustapha, and made a great finger-tip, reaction save late on.

Joe Gomez – 7

Put in a nice cross for the opening goal, lofting the ball into a dangerous area for Diaz to head home.

One of his better outings at right-back but not the most challenging one, before moving to centre-back after Konate was subbed.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

Repeatedly showed good pace against LASK forward Moses Usor, and didn’t give the Austrian attack any hope of troubling Kelleher.

LASK’s only shots on target came once he had exited.

Jarell Quansah – 8

Made an impressive recovery tackle on Usor in the forst half even though the play was eventually called back for offside.

It set the tone for another promising display for the young defender who looks comfortable at any level.

He had more similar tasks to do in the second half and passed every test.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

Played some crosses into dangerous areas and was always an option in attack down the left.

Hit the bar with a threatening shot from the left edge of the area.

Another solid display from the left-back who is more than ably standing in for Andy Robertson.

Wataru Endo – 8

Broke things up in defence when needed, and finished the game having made three interceptions — a decent amount considering Liverpool had 66% possession.

Looked better once Alexander-Arnold was alongside him in midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

A better touch here or there was needed if he was to reach the level of some of the other players on this game, but still put in a good shift.

Harvey Elliott – 7

Sent a free kick narrowly wide in the first half. Likes taking responsibility at such set-piece situations.

Played a super ball over the top for Salah towards the end of the first half that should have led to a goal. The same could be said for his through-ball to his teammate shortly after.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Some great touches during build-up play and looked sharp and inventive on the ball.

Was unselfish when through on goal from Diaz’s pass, squaring to Gakpo for a tap-in when he could have had a shot.

Subbed early in the second half following a job well done.

Cody Gakpo – 8 – Man of the Match

Dropped deep from the centre-forward position in the style of Roberto Firmino, but was still on hand in the six yard box to turn in Salah’s cross for the second goal.

Wins the penalty at the start of the second half. Stonewall. Converted by Salah. Hit the post shortly after.

Stayed on for the full 90 and grabbed a second in added time, claiming the TIA Man of the Match award in the final mintues.

Luis Diaz – 8

Was a constant threat to the LASK defence.

Played the pass out to Gomez for the opener before getting on the end of the cross himself.

Also played a similar pass to Salah for the second, putting the Egyptian in a position where a simple pass for Gakpo to score.

Might have done better with a chance towards the end of the first half, but shot over.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones (on for Salah, 56′) – 6

Involved in some decent combinations but, similar to Gravenberch, couldn’t do the extra bit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Konate, 56′) – 6

Came on at right-back but moved into a full-time midfield role once Bradley entered the fray.

It was his pass to Gakpo that set up the fourth goal.

Darwin Nunez (on for Diaz, 56′) – 7

Had two shots within two minutes of coming on. Then not a lot else!

Luke Chambers (on for Tsmimikas, 82′) – N/A

Conor Bradley (on for Gravenberch, 82′) – N/A

Subs not used: Pitaluga, Van Dijk, Matip, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gordon, Doak

Jurgen Klopp – 8

About as satisfactory a night as you could get for the Liverpool boss.

All his changes worked and in the end it was a routine win.

Gave minutes and momentum to the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Jones in the second half, and numerous key players were given rest.

Might have been good to give Ben Doak a decent run out, though.