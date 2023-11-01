Jurgen Klopp will be rotating his team once again for Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth in the League Cup, but who will have to call upon for the fourth round tie?

The Reds travel to the south coast for a chance to progress to the last eight of the League Cup, a stage they last reached when they went on to lift the trophy in 2022.

There are three days between this match and the last, and Klopp will have a further four before his side travel to Luton for the next league match.

Here is a look at who is available and who remains sidelined against the Cherries:

At the time of writing, the search for Luis Diaz‘s father remains ongoing after being kidnapped on Saturday and thus, the No. 7 is not expected to be involved in proceedings.

Liverpool have thrown their support behind the winger and are doing what they can as he awaits the latest updates from Colombia.

Curtis Jones is available for domestic action for the first time since he received his red card at Tottenham, while Ben Doak is in with a chance after returning to training.

The teenager returned from October international duty with a muscle injury and assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who took on pre-match media duties, revealed Doak returned to the group on Monday.

He was hesitant regarding his availability, though, saying “let’s see [if he will make the squad]” as the teenager did not take part in the full training session.

Stefan Bajcetic remains sidelined, which is a shame as he wold have been ideal to have for this fixture – with Lijnders stating “we’re working with the medical team to discuss how we introduce him over the coming period.”

Similarly, Thiago is still out with his hip injury, the same one from April and that “will take time.”

Finally, Conor Bradley is “not in team training but he is getting really close” after starting ball work.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Bournemouth

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Jones, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Diaz*, Doak*

*In doubt