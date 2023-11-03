Liverpool are back in Premier League this action as they travel to Luton for the first time since 2008, but Jurgen Klopp has plenty of selection decisions to make.

Liverpool made it four wins from four with a rotated side against Bournemouth in the League Cup and the manager is expected to revert to a stronger XI at Kenilworth Road.

Curtis Jones‘ absence has provided the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott with the opportunity to stake a claim for regular minutes and both have impressed in the process.

There are plenty of other options away from the midfield for Klopp should he wish to shuffle the pack against a side that look set for a season-long relegation battle.

With that in mind, David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc), Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) and Adam Beattie (@beatts94) give their thoughts on what they’d do in the boss’ shoes this weekend.

Will Jones regain his place or have Gravenberch or Elliott done enough to get the nod?

DAVID: It felt incredibly harsh on an in-form Jones that he was forced out of the team as a result of that unfortunate red card at Tottenham, but I think events in his absence have left him with a battle on his hands to get back in.

For me, Ryan Gravenberch deserves to keep hold of the shirt until his performances, injury or suspension dictate otherwise.

Either way, how exciting for Liverpool to have so many strong options in the centre of the park – it’s a complete contrast to last season.

JACK: I’d say yes. Gravenberch has been a revelation, but Jones was so vital in that midfield three prior to his suspension.

A three-match ban was unfair, and it would arguably be unfair to ‘drop’ him on his return.

Give Jones this game and rotate Gravenberch back in at Toulouse.

ADAM: He made himself one of the first names on the teamsheet before his ban but the ban has really demonstrated how much quality we’ve got there now.

Elliott can count himself really unlucky not to have had more starts this season but I’d say Gravenberch has put himself in pole position to join Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in the three.

The schedule is really going to ramp up after the November international break, so these options are going to be a real blessing for us and we should treat them as such, even if it gives Klopp a bit of a headache!

Is Darwin Nunez undroppable in this form and will Klopp find space for Cody Gakpo after his return?

ADAM: I’d say we’ve just got to let Nunez spread his wings at the moment and see where he gets to. He looks like he’s got bags of confidence and all the pressure he felt last season has completely dissipated.

Diogo Jota also looks like scoring every time he gets on the pitch, but with five substitutes and all the extra added time we’re getting there is a place for everyone and the goals they’re each getting shows that.

I’d take any variation but Nunez is getting closer to joining Mohamed Salah as a nailed-on starter.

DAVID: It used to be that there was generally a case for preferring Gakpo in that central role in certain games because he pressed and took care of the ball far better.

However, Nunez has taken major strides forward in that regard this season while not losing any of the goal threat it was always obvious he possessed.

That’s not to say that Gakpo won’t play there regularly across the remainder of the campaign, of course, but you simply cannot make a case for leaving Nunez out when he’s in this sort of form.

It also felt instructive that Klopp spoke about a move to the left wing in midweek being tricky for Gakpo; I think the manager will see Diogo Jota as the more natural fit for that position in the event Luis Diaz isn’t available.

JACK: It has to be Nunez, especially in a game like this.

Gakpo has his place in the side, and will be useful particularly if the trip comes too soon for Luis Diaz, but this is an opportunity to make a statement.

As Adam says, let him loose.

Has anyone else stood out enough in the League Cup and Europa League to warrant a curveball from the manager?

JACK: A lot depends on how Klopp and his staff view this one: is Luton away winnable even with a rotated side?

You could definitely argue for either Gomez or Matip to be retained and Konate rested again at centre-back, or even keep Endo in for this one as he continues to adjust to the Premier League.

I’d be well up for rewarded Jarell Quansah with another start, even!

ADAM: Given how much Luton are struggling, it is as good a chance as we’re likely to get to mix things up a bit.

I’d have no issue seeing Matip in the lineup if Klopp sees fit, and the same goes for Gomez as either a centre-back or at left-back if we opt to give Tsimikas a rest.

DAVID: I’ve been really impressed by the way the ‘midweek team’ has played so far this season and there are so many in there – Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez – who you wouldn’t be concerned about coming in if injury strikes.

However, nobody in the usual Premier League side is putting a foot wrong at the moment, so I can’t see many surprises from Klopp.

Finally, pick us a team for Sunday!

DAVID: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Jota.

ADAM: There are plenty of alternatives I’d be happy with, but personally I’d go with: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota

JACK: Realistically, we’re looking at back to the strongest available XI for this game, and I’d say: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Nunez