Jurgen Klopp has increasingly few midfield options to pick from, and Brentford will be no pushovers at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool need a boost ahead of the international break. The players will be hoping Anfield can give them a lift after two disappointing results on the road.

Much of Liverpool’s team picks itself this weekend as suspensions and injuries begin to build in certain positions.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Klopp’s most recent update on Wednesday:

Ryan Gravenberch has a knee “niggle” but “there is a chance” he will play

Curtis Jones is unavailable due to a “low, low grade” hamstring injury

Alexis Mac Allister misses out through suspension

Virgil van Dijk should return from illness to start

Liverpool’s XI vs. Brentford

Due to Mac Allister’s suspension, after receiving his fifth booking of the season vs. Luton, Klopp has had his hand forced in midfield.

Despite a relatively poor performance against Toulouse, Wataru Endo should start. As should Harvey Elliott, who will be accompanied by Dominik Szoboslai – the Hungarian played the second half on Thursday.

The big question for Klopp is on the left – who will play left-back and left wing?

In this scenario, Joe Gomez starts left-back to deal with Bryan Mbeumo

Diogo Jota plays in attack, with Darwin Nunez central

Elliott starts just his second Premier League match of the season

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

With the Reds likely to be on the front foot at Anfield, Klopp may stick with Kostas Tsimikas as, in theory, he offers more going forwards than Gomez.

If Klopp decides he wants to play Cody Gakpo, too, there is the option to deploy the Dutchman in midfield, like we saw in the opening game of the season at Chelsea.

Elliott is withdrawn and replaced by Gakpo, allowing Szoboszlai to play on the right of midfield

Tsimikas is given another chance to prove his worth at left-back

Endo starts his first Premier League game since the win over Newcastle in August

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Despite absentees in the middle of the park, Liverpool still have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal.

If they can get Jota and Nunez to combine effectively, flanked by Salah, Liverpool should have more than enough to win, even if it is done without keeping a clean sheet.