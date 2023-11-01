Liverpool to play West Ham in League Cup quarter-final

Liverpool will meet West Ham in the last eight of the League Cup after the draw was confirmed following the Reds’ victory over Bournemouth.

The draw for the quarter-finals followed Liverpool’s victory at Bournemouth, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side winning 2-1 in what the manager called “brutal” conditions on the south coast.

The Reds were drawn at home to West Ham – they have already played each other this season, Liverpool won 3-1 at Anfield back in September.

When Liverpool last reached this stage of the competition, they went on to lift the trophy at Wembley – we’re all for good omens!

When will the match take place?

The quarter-final ties will take place on either December 19 or December 20.

For Liverpool, this match will sit between the visit of both Man United (Dec 17) and Arsenal (Dec 23) in the Premier League – two huge games for Klopp’s men.

So far, the manager has used the competition to rotate his squad and it would not be a surprise to see him do so again when the tie comes around.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have reached this stage of the competition five times in nine seasons. As for the two-legged semi-final, the Reds have played three under his tutelage.

Full quarter-final draw

Everton vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Newcastle

Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough

LIVERPOOL vs. West Ham

2023/24 League Cup schedule

Quarter-finals: W/C December 18

Semi-finals first leg: W/C January 8

Semi-finals second leg: W/C January 21

Final: February 25, Sunday