Liverpool “went up a gear” as “impeccable” Anfield form continues

The watching media were left highly impressed with Liverpool in their 3-0 win over Brentford, as Mohamed Salah received praise on another milestone afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team knew how important victory was, especially given two poor performances and results against Luton and Toulouse; they duly delivered, rising to second in the Premier League table.

Salah scored twice to put Liverpool in complete control before Diogo Jota completed the scoring with a trademark ruthless finish.

Here’s best of the media reaction to the Reds’ win.

Liverpool produced another excellent home showing…

On X, David Lynch admired how the Reds “went up a gear” in the second half:

“Liverpool were very good but not entirely controlled in the first half today, as evidenced by Brentford‘s counter/set-piece threat. “But they just went up a gear in the second and dominated a dangerous opponent in the end. A great way to go into the international break.”

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph thought similar:

“After a difficult start, Liverpool eventually stampeded to victory, maintaining their run of winning each of their home games by at least two. “The three here [..] means they have 27 goals in their nine home Anfield fixtures in all competitions this season. “Frank’s side had their moments, but Salah headed the second after Kostas Tsimikas was adjudged to have crossed before the ball ran out, and Jota gave the top of the Premier League a familiar look, first and second to meet when Liverpool travel to Manchester City after the international break.”

Gary Rose of BBC Sport feel Anfield has become a real fortress again:

“Liverpool may have laboured to a 1-1 draw at Luton in their last Premier League outing but their home form has been impeccable. “The Reds have now won all six of their league games at Anfield this season with an aggregate score of 17-2 and, with Brentford having not won there since 1937, the visitors faced a daunting task. […] “As strong as Liverpool are at home, they have been patchy on the road, having failed to win any of their past three away league fixtures. “But with a trip to rivals Manchester City up next for Jurgen Klopp‘s men after the international break, this convincing win sets them up nicely as they look to underline their title credentials when they travel to Etihad Stadium.”

Salah shone, as he scored his 199th and 200th goals in English football…

The Independent‘s Richard Jolly waxed lyrical over the Egyptian King:

“The names feel a throwback to a different time. As the final whistle blew, the players on the pitch for Graham Potter’s Chelsea included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cesar Azpilicueta, Hakim Ziyech and Jorginho. “A mismatched group who had Chelsea’s worst season for decades can claim few distinctions but they remain the last Premier League side to leave Anfield without Mohamed Salah either scoring or assisting a goal against them. “That stalemate was in January and it is starting to look very possible that Salah will complete a year of decisive contributions on home soil. A brace against Brentford had a certain predictability but knowing about Salah’s threat and stopping him are very different things. “There is a certain normality to his brilliance. For a 15th consecutive league game here, Anfield’s Egyptian king reigned. For a sixth in a row this season, he scored, and only Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Thierry Henry have started a Premier League campaign in similar vein. Not for the first time, Salah is in elite, esteemed company.”

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado lauded Salah, as well as fellow legendary pair Alisson and Virgil van Dijk:

“Alisson, for starters, produced his customary moment of elite-level shot-stopping, keeping the Reds level at 0-0 after we’d dominated but gave up a massive opening. “His one-on-one stop to deny Bryan Mbeumo came at a critical moment just a few minutes before Salah opened the scoring – while Ali also made another fine claw-away late in the game to help preserve the clean sheet.They’re here for a long time, they’re here for the good times – indeed, they are key components of making those good times happen. “Ahead of him, Virgil van Dijk had one of his best games in some time, including two moments of great timing to deny Mbeumo in a dribble and then Neal Maupay in an attempted diving header from two yards. “And, of course, there’s Salah at the other end of the pitch – cool as you like with two finishes, one left foot and one header, to seal the win himself and make the breakthrough after earlier frustrations in the match. “They’re here for a long time, they’re here for the good times – indeed, they are key components of making those good times happen.”

Bascombe highlighted yet more record-breaking brilliance from Salah:

“Mohamed Salah will have more records than the British Library by the end of his career. “For a 15th consecutive Anfield fixture, Salah has scored or assisted – the first of two strikes against Brentford matching the feat of Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Thierry Henry. “The Egyptian is also the first Liverpool player to score in his first six league home games of a season.”

There was special attention paid to Van Dijk, who looks back to his best…

Virgil Van Dijk is making everything look dead easy again. Utterly dominant against Brentford today. Passes 54/60 (90%)

Accurate long balls 10/10 (100%)

Ground duels 4/5 (80%)

Aerial duels 5/6 (83%) pic.twitter.com/I8i5fFkgtc — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 12, 2023