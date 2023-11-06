The FA keep a watchful eye on any players looking to send a personal message on the pitch, but Luis Diaz will not face any further action after his display at Luton.

Liverpool’s No. 7 made his return to the matchday squad for the first time since his parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Sunday, with his father still yet to be found.

Jurgen Klopp revealed before the match that the decision of taking part would be in the hands of Diaz, and his call proved a significant one as he scored the equaliser late in the match.

His celebration was understandably understated, until he lifted his shirt to reveal the message “LIBERTAD PARA PAPA,” in English that translates to “FREEDOM FOR DAD.”

FA rules condone the sharing of personal messages, but the Mail‘s Mike Keegan reports that “given the exceptional circumstances,” there will be no charges to come from Diaz’s display.

That he did not fully remove his top will have appeased many, but common sense would always have said that Diaz was not worthy of any reprimand for his actions.

It has been a week of unimaginable emotions for Diaz and his family as they await any and all updates from Colombia.

Luis Manuel Diaz remains missing having yet to be released by guerrilla group ELN – in a recent statement the kidnappers promised his release but they first want “security guarantees.”

“We understand the anguish of the Diaz-Marulanda family, to whom we say that we will keep our word to release him unilaterally, as soon as we have security guarantees for the development of the liberation operation,” the ELN statement read.

After dedicating his equaliser at Luton to his father, Diaz pleaded for the “prompt release” of his father so the “painful wait” can end “as soon as possible.”