The Reds will travel to a Luton side with a number of injury concerns this weekend as the sides meet for the first time since 2008.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon searching for their fifth straight win in all competitions following the international break.

They will do against a side facing a number of fitness issues, with manager Rob Edwards describing his squad as being “down to the bare bones” in his pre-match press conference.

Edwards told the media he won’t be “moaning” about the absentees within his side, despite being without seven of his senior players for the visit of the Reds.

“There’s not anyone coming back unfortunately, so we are where we were, but the guys are making good progress, just not quite ready to make an impact,” explained the Luton boss, as quoted by Luton Today.

“So a little bit down to the bare bones, but there’s quite a lot of teams in this kind of position at the moment.

“It is difficult but you won’t hear me moaning or complaining about it.

“It gives other people opportunities and we’ve got to make sure that we’re working in the best way we can.

“We trust the group, we trust the squad.

“In team sports it’s inevitable you will get injuries and that’s when we need the whole group.

“We’ve got a really good youth team we’re working with and some really good young players who are getting some good experience as well, helping us in training, available to be on the bench.

“So that’s just where it’s at at the moment, but I don’t think we’re the only club in that sort of situation.”

The Hatters will be without long-term absentees Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen and Dan Potts for the contest, with Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Albert Sambi Lokonga also missing.

Liverpool will be hoping to take advantage of the somewhat depleted Luton squad to maintain the winning feeling within the club, as they look to remain competitive on all fronts in 2023/24.

Possible Luton XI: Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Ogbene; Morris, Brown