Former Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho has seen his contract terminated at Montpellier, after a physical fight with manager Michel Der Zakarian.

Sakho was a hugely popular player during his time at Liverpool, but even those four years were not short of controversy.

An £18 million signing from Paris Saint-Germain, the defender made 80 appearances for the Reds before falling out of favour under Jurgen Klopp due to disciplinary issues.

A loan spell at Crystal Palace then led to a permanent move, before joining Ligue 1 side Montpellier as a free agent in 2021.

Having been a regular starter in his first season and even wearing the captain’s armband, Sakho’s game time gradually decreased, and this term he only clocked six minutes on the pitch.

Tempers flared in training last week, with French publication L’Equipe reporting that the 33-year-old walked off the pitch after a disagreement with Der Zakarian, before the manager labelled him a “cry-baby.”

Sakho is then claimed to have grabbed his coach by the collar, leading to Der Zakarian falling to the floor and a “family chain” around his neck being broken.

And in a statement on Thursday evening, Sakho confirmed he terminated his contract with the club.

“You have to know how to leave the table when respect is no longer served,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Following the incident that took place last week at the training centre and for which I decline all responsibility, I have decided on this day of 02/11/2023 to end my collaboration with Montpellier Herault Sports Club.

“I spent two years in this family club where I took pleasure to share my high-level experience with my team-mates and my ‘little brothers’ from the centre of training.

“At the same time, I thank them for their support as well as the medical staff without forgetting the supporters who appreciated my time at the club.

“Thanks also to the sports director Bruno Carotti for his loyalty to me throughout my Montpellier adventure.

“Finally, I wanted to give a special thanks to the president, Laurent Nicollin, who like his late father did before him, heads the MHSC with the values and principles that are dear to me.

“We met as men, we leave as men. Happy end of the season.”

Notably, Sakho omitted Der Zakarian from his tributes, with his lack of game time coinciding with the Armenian’s appointment in February.