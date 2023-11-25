Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Trent rescues a point with a screamer

Liverpool earned a point from a high quality match against Man City, with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s strike proving vital.

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (13), Etihad Stadium

November 25, 2023

Goals

Haaland 27′

Alexander-Arnold 80′ (assist: Salah)

There were four big decisions for Jurgen Klopp pre-match, with Kostas Tsimikas getting the nod at left-back, Joel Matip at centre-back, Curtis Jones in midfield, and Diogo Jota up front.

Jeremy Doku was the danger man for City, constantly causing issues down Liverpool’s right side.

Liverpool actually started okay, but poor playing out from the back was their issue, with Alisson playing a pass straight to Phil Foden early on, then Joel Matip was caught on the ball.

Another mistake from Alisson, messing up his clearance, then led to City’s opener. Nathan Ake danced between two Liverpool players and played in Erling Haaland, with the forward firing into the bottom corner.

It was the sixth consecutive away game that Liverpool have conceded first in the Premier League.

Moments lacking concentration prove costly in these fixtures and Liverpool’s sloppiness at the back cost them.

At the other end, some pondering before taking chances, particularly from Nunez, was an issue.

But this was a game of extremely high standards and it would overly critical to be negative about Liverpool’s performance.

Half time: Man City 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool started the second half on top, albeit unable to find any clearcut chances.

A double change before the hour saw Jota, who picked up a knock, replaced by Luis Diaz, and Ryan Gravenberch on for Jones.

City had the ball in the net again midway through the half, but a somewhat lucky call gave a foul against Alisson. Definitely a ‘soft one’.

Cody Gakpo replaced Dominik Szoboszlai in an attacking move from Klopp.

Liverpool’s equaliser arrived with 10 minutes to go. The game opened up, Salah played in Trent on the edge of the box and Alexander-Arnold rifled a shot across goal into the bottom corner.

Klopp brought on Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott, with Mac Allister and Nunez replaced.

With eight minutes of stoppage time, there was a major worry as Alisson went down with a hamstring injury in the 98th minute, but with all subs used he had to remain on the pitch.

In the end, it was a point each, which Liverpool will certainly take.

Liverpool became the first team to even draw away to Man City in 2023, a run that was 23 consecutive home wins in all competitions going into this game, underlining how difficult a fixture this is.

The two teams remain divided by a single point at the top of the table.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, B.Silva, Foden; Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Gvardiol, Gomez, Phillips, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister (Endo 84′), Szoboszlai (Gakpo 73′), Jones (Gravenberch 54′); Salah, Nunez (Elliott 84′), Jota (Diaz 54′)

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Elliott

Next Match: LASK (home, Thursday 30 November)