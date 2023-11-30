Dominik Szoboszlai has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Anfield, but Mohamed Salah has urged supporters to ease expectations on the midfielder.

The Hungary captain was a signing that happened in speedy fashion for the Reds, with news of interest and then his signing all unfolding in a matter of days.

Excitement started from there and only intensified as pre-season progressed and the season got underway, with the No. 8 just what we had all been crying out for in midfield.

As starts to life at Anfield go, his has been brilliant. But Salah wants to temper expectations and alleviate the pressure on Szoboszlai, with Liverpool fans having been quick to sing his praises.

“He’s had a really good start but I don’t want fans to put pressure on him, just let him play and enjoy his football, and express himself,” Salah said of the No. 8 when talking to Sky Sports.

“We don’t have to say he’s the ‘next that’ or the next ‘that’, he’s still a kid, he just came a few months ago.

“If he played good, he played good. Just keep it like this because the Liverpool fans I [have] seen that before, and I see it now.

“The expectation is really big and that puts pressure on the player as well.”

Szoboszlai has featured in all but one of Liverpool’s 19 games to date, racking up the second-most amount of minutes (1,314) and showing off his intensity, versatility and creativity.

Donning the No. 8 has earned him plenty of comparisons to Steven Gerrard, and while the confidence of the 23-year-old will see him take that in his stride, it is brilliant to see Salah looking out for his team-mates.

Elevated into the leadership group this summer, Salah has been a player to turn to for new arrivals, which included Darwin Nunez when he signed and the pair now have a very strong connection on the pitch.

Szoboszlai’s performances have been worthy of acclaim but Salah will have seen first-hand what expectation and pressure can cause and is understandably urging level heads – he’s got a good support system does our Dom.