★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC BLACK FRIDAY SALE!

UP TO 30% OFF

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Steven Gerrard contradicts himself with bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo “GOAT” claim

In a bizarre interview, Steven Gerrard has contradicted himself by naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player ever, despite previously giving Lionel Messi the title.

Gerrard has had a strange career following his retirement from playing in 2016.

Success at Rangers brought the Aston Villa manager’s job, but he was sacked after less than a year and is now boss of Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

With the new role has come the duty of effectively being an ambassador for the Saudi Pro League and the country.

With Ronaldo playing in the league also, Gerrard has been praising his former Portuguese rival, naming him as “the GOAT” (his own words), despite previously saying otherwise.

In what was a bizarre interview on camera, Gerrard unnaturally said: “The arrival of the GOAT, as we call him, Cristiano, him arriving in January [was] obviously a huge signing.

“[He has] still had a got of football to offer so, from afar for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano’s results.”

Liverpool’s ex-skipper added that he thought from the moment Ronaldo joined Al Nassr, “the league around the world become a very popular talking point for everyone.”

The former No. 8 has even previously admitted on camera thinking that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time.

Gerrard is one of the world’s best paid managers, despite coaching in a relatively weak league. With the money comes the job of Saudi promotion and many Liverpool supporters have been reacting similarly.

Amazing how money can make you change your mind, isn’t it?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023