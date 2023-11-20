A lot is consistently made about Liverpool’s incomings, rightly so, but do you ever wonder what happened to those who have left under Jurgen Klopp‘s watch? Well, wonder no more.

The club have evolved from a stepping stone into the destination under Klopp and that has changed what Liverpool’s outgoings look like.

There have been 82 to date under the current manager – including senior players and youngsters – and there has not been a shortage of highs and lows for the departed Reds.

So, let’s take a look at what has befallen the 82 players either sold or released by the club (Note: List via LFCHistory.net)

2016

Martin Skrtel: Now 38, we have seen Skrtel return for the Legends matches and he is now finishing his career at his childhood club FK Hajskala Ráztocno.

After leaving Liverpool, he played for Fenerbahce, Atalanta – he was only there for 24 days – Istanbul Basaksehir and Spartak Trnava.

Jordan Ibe: Initially joined Bournemouth and bravely opened up about his mental health struggles, spent time with Derby and Turkey’s Adanaspor before being left without a club.

He is now with National League side Ebbsfleet United after an 11-month search for a new team.

Joe Allen: Spent six years with Stoke and stayed with them as they dropped to the Championship before returning to his first club Swansea in 2022. He is now 33.

Jose Enrique: Signed for Real Zaragoza and was forced to retire after only one season due to a knee injury. Was diagnosed and overcame a brain tumour, since receiving the all clear. He’s a regular face on social media these days.

Kolo Toure: Reunited with Brendan Rodger at Celtic, won the double and then transitioned into a coaching role alongside the former Reds boss at Celtic and Leicester. Had just nine games in sole charge of Wigan before getting the sack.

Jordan Rossiter: First made the move to Rangers before loans at Bury and Fleetwood Town, the latter signed him permanently, but in 2022 he moved on to Bristol Rovers – a knee injury has since kept him out of action.

Joao Carlos Teixeira: Is now on his seventh club since leaving Anfield, initially joined Porto and is now plying his trade in China with Shanghai Shenhua. He’s 30 now, would you believe it.

Jerome Sinclair: Liverpool’s youngest-ever debutant left for Watford in search of regular minutes, it did not transpire that way. He is currently without a club.

Now 27, Sinclair also played for Birmingham, Sunderland, Oxford United, VVV-Venlo and CSKA Sofia after leaving Anfield.

Samed Yesil: Has bounced around lower league clubs in Greece, Germany and Turkey, he’s now 29 and currently playing for SC St Tonis 11/20 in the fifth tier of German football.

Sergi Canos: Remained in England until 2023 and played a big part in Brentford‘s return to the Premier League but has since returned to his native Spain with Valencia.

Brad Smith: Joined Bournemouth but has since settled in America, he has played for the Seattle Sounders, DC United and is now a member of Houston Dynamo. Has 23 caps for Australia but has not featured since 2021.

Christian Benteke: Spent six years with Crystal Palace before moving to MLS, signing for DC United in 2022 – the 32-year-old worked with Wayne Rooney and it where the Belgian remains.

Luis Alberto: Left for Lazio and it where he remains all these years later, he is a reliable and trusted starter and has often been linked with moves back to the Premier League. One who you wonder what would’ve happened if he had stayed at Anfield.

Mario Balotelli: Has bounced around five different clubs. Started in France before moving to Serie B and is now back with Adana Demirspor in Turkey, after having his contract terminated by Sion.

2017

Lucas Leiva: The Brazilian joined Lazio and spent five years with the Italian club before returning to Brazil and his boyhood club Gremio. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire due to a heart issue and now acts as an ambassador for Liverpool.

Kevin Stewart: A move to Hull that all but paid for Andy Robertson to come the other way in 2017, he stayed with the Yorkshire side until 2020 before joining Blackpool and helping them get promoted to the Championship. Currently remains without a club.

Mamadou Sakho: Remained in the Premier League with Crystal Palace until 2021 before moving back to France with Montpellier. His contract has since been terminated after a physical fight with his manager, who called the centre-back a “cry-baby.”

Andre Wisdom: Permanently joined Derby and stayed there for four years before his release. Had trials with the likes of Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Sheffield United but only signed for National League side Warrington Town in 2023.

He has spoken about being stabbed in 2020 and his hard journey back to fitness after two years without a club.

Tiago Ilori: Initially stayed in England for a couple of years with Reading before moving to Sporting CP where he subsequently was sent on three different loans. Now 30, he is without a club.

Jack Dunn: Stayed local after leaving Anfield, playing for Tranmere, Warrington Town and Curzon Ashton – the midfielder now plies his trade with Marine AFC in Non League.

Alex Manninger: The end of his playing career coincided with his Liverpool departure, he was offered a coaching role at the club but declined. He’s enjoying his retirement.

Ryan Fulton: The goalkeeper never made an appearance for Liverpool but has carved out a place for himself at Scottish League One side Hamilton Academical, he is their vice-captain.

2018

Philippe Coutinho: A record move to Barcelona did not live up to the hype of his high-profile departure, soon after going on loan to Bayern Munich before joining Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard.

The 31-year-old has not replicated the potential he showed at Anfield elsewhere and is currently plying his trade in Qatar for Al-Duhail on yet another loan deal.

Emre Can: Is now the captain of Borussia Dortmund after more than three years at the club, joined after a rollercoaster one-and-a-half seasons with Juventus after leaving Anfield.

Danny Ward: From Liverpool’s No. 1 to signing for Leicester, where he remains five years later. He has played just 47 times for the Foxes but remains a Wales regular.

Ragnar Klavan: The cult hero is playing his 22nd year of senior football, coupling his duties as president of Tallinna Kalev with being a player for the club. He is now 37 and has returned to Anfield for a legend’s match.

Jon Flanagan: Announced his retirement aged 29 in 2022. His post-Liverpool career took him to Rangers in 2018 before joining Sporting Charleroi in Belgium and HB Koge in Denmark.

Cameron Brannagan: Didn’t have a clear path at Liverpool but has found his home at Oxford United, carving out over 250 appearances. He is now 27.

Lloyd Jones: Has spent time at five different clubs after leaving Anfield, playing for Luton, Plymouth, Northampton Town, Cambridge United and Charlton – he remains at the latter.

2019

Dominic Solanke: Bournemouth‘s leading man and was their joint-top goalscorer during their season in the Championship. A regular league starter who has amassed 185 appearances for the Cherries and 61 goals.

Daniel Sturridge: Has never formally announced his retirement but has been over a year since the 34-year-old last played professional football – we’ve instead seen him as a pundit on Sky Sports.

After leaving Anfield, the forward joined Turkish side Trabzonspor, had a trial with Real Mallorca and played six times for Perth Glory in Australia.

Alberto Moreno: Returned to his native Spain for Villarreal but just a year later suffered an ACL injury. He famously enjoyed a victory over Man United and lifted the Europa League trophy in 2020/21, scoring in the penalty shootout.

Lazar Markovic: Now 29, there was a brief spell at Fulham before moving back to Serbia and most recently Turkey. Is predominantly a substitute for Gaziantep.

Danny Ings: You’ll be forgiven if you think he is currently with Aston Villa, West Ham or Southampton, time blurs with this one. But the 31-year-old is currently with the Hammers, though he did spend time with the other two after leaving Anfield. Not a regular starter.

Simon Mignolet: Left for Club Brugge in 2019 and has not looked back, winning the Belgian Pro League three different times plus the Belgian Super Cup. Only recently retired from international duty. He’s found a place to call home and he’s all the better for it.

Ryan Kent: Made a name for himself at Rangers, playing 218 games and lifting the Scottish Premiership with Steven Gerrard before making the surprise move to Fenerbahce in 2023. He is in and out of the team.

Bobby Duncan: He had a controversial departure and things have not gone smoothly since for him, joined Fiorentina and was used in their youth team before being released and joining Derby.

Signed for Spanish Third Division side Real Balompedica Linense in 2022 but is now without a club. A sad and cautionary tale for any aspiring young player.

Rafael Camacho: Rejoined Sporting CP for £7 million and was subsequently sent on three different loans, has not yet played any football in 2023/24.

Adam Bogdan: Has made visits back to the training ground since leaving. Joined Hibs but never played a game. Then moved back to Hungary with Ferencvaros, played 24 times in three years and won four trophies. No longer with a club.

Connor Randall: Interestingly, initially made the move to Bulgaria with Arka Kardzhali before moving to Scotland in 2020 with Ross County. It is where the 28-year-old remains as he nears 100 appearances for the club.

Summer 2020

Dejan Lovren: The centre-back first spent three years with Zenit Saint Petersburg, winning three league titles and two Russian Super Cups, before returning to Lyon nearly 10 years after he first left.

Adam Lallana: Injected experience into the Brighton lineup but has consistently succumbed to injury, though his influence extends beyond on field matters.

Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United‘s record signing (£23.5 million) has had zero luck with injury and has managed just five goals for the Blades.

Nathaniel Clyne: Rejoined Crystal Palace after a successful trial, earning successive one-year contracts. A bench player but does see minutes from time to time.

Ki-Jana Hoever: Left for Wolves as Diogo Jota moved in the opposite direction and had a subsequent loan with PSV Eindhoven cut short. Fell out of favour at Wolves but has impressed with Stoke in the Championship, now in his second loan with the Potters.

Allan: Moved back to Brazil after six different loans during his time with the Reds having never secured a work permit. Moved to Atletico Mineiro, played 170 times and lifted trophies. Now with Flamengo.

Pedo Chirivella: Now captain of Ligue 1 club Nantes, the club he joined after leaving Liverpool – who had offered him a new long-term contract.

Ovie Ejaria: An exciting youth prospect who remains with Reading, but has not played since November 2022 due to long-standing injury issues.

Herbie Kane: Now a regular starter for Barnsley in midfield, did spend a season on loan at Oxford United in 2021/22.

Andy Lonergan: Went on to play a similar role at Stoke, West Brom and Everton – he remains at Goodison Park.

2021

Gini Wijnaldum: Chose to join PSG as a free agent and played 38 games before going on loan to Roma. He broke his leg and on return to Paris was left out in the cold to later join Gerrard’s side in Saudi Arabia.

Taiwo Awoniyi: Now finally plying his trade in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, impressively so at that, after thriving for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Harry Wilson: Has found a home at Fulham following his loan spell prior to his permanent departure from Liverpool, with the 26-year-old a regular who has amassed more than 80 appearances.

Xherdan Shaqiri: An eventful few months after leaving Anfield took him initially to Lyon before swiftly moving on to Chicago Fire in MLS, where he remains. He is 32.

Marko Grujic: Porto has been his home since permanently leaving Liverpool and he has been part of their recent cup successes. Has hardly played in 2023/24 so far.

Ozan Kabak: Remained in England initially on another loan spell with Norwich before joining Hoffenheim.

Yasser Larouci: Is now back in the Premier League on loan with Sheffield United, Troyes remains his parent club. Chose to represent Algeria at international level and has a friendly cap against Egypt to his name.

Kamil Grabara: Now 24, he is with Danish side Copenhagen and has lifted three trophies – also part of the winning team over Man United in the Champions League in 2023. Has excelled since leaving.

Liam Millar: Moved to Switzerland with Basel and played 98 times before agreeing to a loan move to Preston for 2023/24. He’s a regular starter in the Championship.

2022

Sadio Mane: Moved to Bayern Munich and was consistently under the microscope, ultimately forcing a move away after lifting two trophies – he joined Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Takumi Minamino: Left for Monaco and the now 28-year-old is finding his groove as a reliable forward option for the Ligue 1 side.

Divock Origi: Is now back in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest after struggling to have an influence during his single year at AC Milan.

Neco Williams: Made the move to Nottingham Forest and was a regular in defence before a fractured jaw ended his debut season prematurely.

Loris Karius: A surprise move to Newcastle on a short-term contract paved the way for the unlikeliest of appearances in the League Cup final – his first match in 728 days. His contract was later extended.

Ben Woodburn: Found a home with Preston North End in the Championship and is readily used as an option off the bench.

Ben Davies: After spending the previous season on loan with Sheffield United, the centre-back left for Rangers soon after and made his first Anfield appearance for the Scottish side in the Champions League.

Sheyi Ojo: Signed a two-year contract with Cardiff City, spent a year in the Championship before joining KV Kortrijk on a season-long loan in the Belgian Pro League.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: Joined QPR after a successful trial while ex-academy coach Michael Beale was still in charge, made his debut in March 2023 and has since made a further eight first-team appearances.

Luis Longstaff: Another former player to move to Scotland, first with Cove Rangers before signing for Inverness in 2023.

Tony Gallacher: A left-back option for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. A regular starter in the cup and an option off the bench in the league.

Morgan Boyes: The centre-back currently playing alongside Longstaff at Inverness having joined the Scottish Championship side on loan from Livingston.

2023

James Milner: Eager to continue to play regularly, Milner join Adam Lallana at Brighton and his decision was vindicated from the off with seven appearances in their first 12 games.

Roberto Firmino: Started his new journey with Al-Ahli with three goals and three assists in the first 10 matches, the first of Klopp’s former players to move to Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson: Moved to Saudi Arabia – not for the money – to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq and captain the side, who often play in front of less than 1,000 fans.

Fabinho: Another to join the Saudi wave, he linked back up with manager Nuno Espirito Santo at Al Ittihad and has been a mainstay for them in midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Had to bide his time over the summer but ended up signing with Besiktas and playing more games to start 2023/24 than he did for the Reds in the entirety of 2022/23.

Naby Keita: The injury nightmare continues away from Anfield, with the midfielder unable to start afresh at Werder Bremen as was hoped.

Leighton Clarkson: After spending the previous season on loan with Aberdeen, Clarkson quickly made it permanent and is a regular in midfielder for the Scottish outfit domestically and in Europe.

Layton Stewart: Another young talent unlucky with injury left the club after 13 years for a shot in the Championship. Still early doors but opportunities have been limited.

Jack Bearne: Swapped Liverpool’s academy ranks for Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship – predominantly used off the bench to start the season.

Liam Hughes: Former academy goalkeeper who remains without a club.

Max Woltman: After two first-team appearances, the forward join Oxford United after impressing during a trial in the summer.