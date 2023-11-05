★ PREMIUM
2T5HK70 Liverpool's Luis Diaz (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game by unveiling a shirt that reads (translated to English) 'Freedom for Dad' during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture date: Sunday November 5, 2023.
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The message Luis Diaz revealed for father after emotional goal – ‘LIBERTAD PARA PAPA’

Luis Diaz was the late saviour for Liverpool as they drew 1-1 at Luton, revealing a touching message to his missing father during his celebration.

It was an emotional day as Diaz returned to the squad for the first time since the kidnapping of his parents, with father Luis Manuel Diaz still missing.

The winger took a place on the bench at Kenilworth Road, with a tough contest unfolding in front of him before Tahith Chong’s late goal put Luton 1-0 up.

Three minutes later, Jurgen Klopp turned to his No. 7, replacing Ryan Gravenberch, and 12 minutes after that he headed home the equaliser.

Diaz was mobbed by his team-mates in muted celebration, with the winger lifting his shirt to reveal the words “LIBERTAD PARA PAPA” underneath.

“FREEDOM FOR DAD” in English, the message was an obvious one, with Diaz Sr. yet to have been released by guerrilla group ELN.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Diaz applauded by both sets of fans before a hug from Klopp as they headed down the tunnel.

Speaking before kickoff, Klopp explained that “positive” negotiations for the release of Diaz Sr. were “ongoing.”

“All the signs he gets, as far as I understand, are very positive. Negotiations are ongoing, but it’s still positive,” the manager told Sky Sports.

LUTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 5, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz scores the his side's equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Luton Town FC and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“That’s why he wanted to be part of the team – and could come on as well. He trained well, so from that point of view it’s no issue.

“Nobody can really imagine how something like that feels. But how I said, on the training ground was fine, absolutely, on the pitch was fine.

“So that’s why he’s here.”

