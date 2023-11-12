For the third time this season, Mohamed Salah scored a brace for Liverpool and it proved a milestone achievement, with the strikes bringing up his 200th in English football.

The Egyptian is in his seventh season at the club, during which time he has set incredible standards that somehow remain underappreciated by those outside of Liverpool’s four walls.

Salah’s ability to contribute to the scoreboard, whether it be via a goal or assist is astounding and he, again, showed off his prowess against Brentford with a milestone double.

Not only did it help secure the Reds victory, but it took Salah to 200 goals in English football, a tally he has accomplished in 322 appearances for Liverpool and 19 for Chelsea – a total of 341.

Salah’s 200 goals for English clubs Liverpool Premier League – 147

– 147 European competition – 44

– 44 FA Cup – 5

– 5 League Cup – 1

– 1 Community Shield – 1 Total: 198 Chelsea Premier League – 2 Total: 2

The London side was where he scored his first two goals for an English club, back in 2014, but it is at Anfield that he has carved out his legend.

Salah has goals in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield, all of which have been instrumental to the Reds’ success under Jurgen Klopp.

A total of 27 different players have assisted goals for Salah in English football, with Roberto Firmino (22), Sadio Mane (18) and Andy Robertson (11) making up the top three.

Diogo Jota (10), Trent Alexander-Arnold (nine) and Darwin Nunez (nine) are all close behind, the latter being on this list goes to show how quick the two have clicked since the Uruguayan arrived.

Klopp said of Salah after the 3-0 win over Brentford: “Exceptional, exceptional player. He played a superb game today,” “The composure for first goal was insane. A pretty special player.”

Pretty special indeed. He’s only two away from 200 goals for Liverpool and something tells us we will not be waiting long to see that milestone join the long list of others he has already accomplished.