LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Virgil van Dijk again making “everything look dead easy” as fans declare him “back”

After two lousy results on the road, it was back to Anfield and, thankfully, winning ways as Liverpool put three beyond Brentford – with Virgil van Dijk earning plenty of plaudits.

Mohamed Salah’s name always finds itself on the scoreboard and it was again the case on Sunday, twice over, but while the Egyptian may make the headlines, his captain was as worthy of praise.

The Dutchman was far from the incredible high standards he has set for himself last season, but with the armband and a fresh start, he has turned back the clock and it’s not been lost on supporters.

Brentford carved out opportunities but Van Dijk was consistently there, winning the most duels of any player on the pitch (nine) and was tidy with his disposals – ending the match a 90 percent passing accuracy.

There’s still more to come from Van Dijk, but his start to the campaign has been mightily impressive, and his outing on a day where a win and a clean sheet were invaluable, attracted attention.

Virgil Van Dijk looking like a man on a mission, scary how strong fast and his ability to dominate in the air, at times it seems like he’s a ball magnet.”

Paulo de sousa in TIA comments.

The 32-year-old is imperative to anything Liverpool hope to achieve this season and a Van Dijk full of confidence and at his best is priceless for the Reds.

His minutes have, rightly, been carefully managed and we will all be left anxiously waiting for him to return from international duty fit and healthy and ready for Man City first up.

